Eric Carle: Very Hungry Caterpillar author dies aged 91

Cyclone Yaas, packing winds of around 80-90 mph (130-140 km/h) and the equivalent to a strong Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins, crashed onshore over northeastern India Wednesday morning, local time, spreading torrential rainfall, strong winds and significant storm surge made worse by the shape of the coastline in the region. All of this unfolded as the area of the country faces a COVID-19 crisis amid a second wave of cases and fatalities. The cyclone made landfall near Nidhipada in the Balasore district of Odisha, about 150 miles southwest of Kolkata, at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, local time, as a very severe cyclonic storm. Due to the combination of heavy rain, flooding, strong winds and storm surge, Yaas was rated a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones by AccuWeather forecasters as it crashed onshore. By Wednesday evening, local time, Yaas was downgraded to a cyclonic storm, equivalent to a tropical storm in the Atlantic, as the system rapidly lost wind intensity as it interacted with land. At least one person was killed after a house collapsed in Odisha, Reuters reported. Thousands of mud homes were reportedly damaged during the storm. During a press briefing Wednesday evening, the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena announced that the death toll rose to two. The extent of damage to power infrastructure will be better known Thursday morning and drinking water will be available from tankers, he added. This satellite image from Tuesday afternoon, local time, shows Cyclone Yaas over the Bay of Bengal as it approaches the northeast coast of India. (CIRA/RAMMB) Authorities reported that 46 villages along the coast in the Balasore district have been flooded, according to Reuters. Waves fueled by Cyclone Yaas crashed the shores of Digha, West Bengal, Tuesday night, flooding portions of the boardwalk before the eye of the storm reached the shore. The Indian Army rescued more than 500 people from East Mednapore as floodwaters continued to rise with high tide and daylight faded, according to the Public Relations Office for Defense in Kolkata. In Nayachara, West Bengal, the Indian Army recused around 100 people after they became stranded by floodwaters. By Friday, Yaas is expected to transition into a tropical rainstorm before being ripped apart by the Himalayan Mountains in Nepal over the weekend. Despite the loss in wind intensity, Yaas can still bring widespread 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) to the Indian states of northeast Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, as well as portions of Nepal. Along the track of the storm, rainfall totals can climb as high as 12-18 inches (300-450 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (600 mm). Flash flooding, mudslides and washouts are all possible with this amount of rainfall in such a short period of time. Wind gusts of 40-60 mph (60-100 km/h) will be possible across northeast India through Thursday, which can lead to localized damage to homes and buildings as well as additional power outages. According to Reuters, authorities stated that more than a million residents were evacuated across Odisha and West Bengal ahead of Cyclone Yaas. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Earlier this week, Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of Odisha, urged residents moving to cyclone shelters to wear double masks and to practice social distancing. "We have to face both the challenges simultaneously," he said. In addition to coastal inundation, heavy rainfall from Cyclone Yaas has exacerbated flooding along coastal areas and expanded the risk for flooding farther inland. In just 24 hours, Chandbali recorded 11.35 inches (288 mm) of rainfall on Wednesday. The city also picked 4.13 inches (105 mm) on Tuesday as the outer bands of the storm swept across the eastern coast of India. As of Wednesday afternoon, local time, Paradeep has reported 14.21 inches (361 mm) of rain since Tuesday morning. Preparations from the storm started over the weekend as the storm began taking shape over the central Bay of Bengal. India's National Disaster Response Force Director, S.N. Pradhan, announced that thousands of emergency personnel were deployed to the coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal to assist with evacuations and any possible rescue operations, The Associated Press reported. The Kolkata International Airport suspended all operations throughout the day Wednesday, and the Northeast Frontier Railway canceled all southbound- and Kolkata-bound passenger trains through Saturday. As of Wednesday, more than 311,000 deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported in India and the number of confirmed cases is more than 27 million, according to Johns Hopkins. The COVID-19 death toll in India surged past the 300,000 mark on Monday, making the country just the third in the world to reach the grim milestone. According to Reuters, 100,000 of those fatalities have occurred over the last three weeks amid a hard-hitting second wave. Vaccinations and needed COVID relief efforts have once again been interrupted due impacts from Cyclone Yaas. "This type of storm is always a concern due to the susceptibility of this part of India to serious storm surge/coastal inundation as well as flooding from rainfall as well as wind damage, especially closer to the coast," AccuWeather Senior Vice President and Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said earlier this week. He added that the storm could contribute to a "humanitarian crisis" amid the existing COVID-19 disaster. While Kolkata, West Bengal, avoided the heaviest rainfall and strongest winds from Cyclone Yaas, periods of rain into Thursday can lead to localized flash flooding. The city is India's third-largest with 14.1 million residents in the metropolitan area and a major port and economic hub for northeast India. According to Porter, West Bengal has the nation's fourth-highest COVID-19 positivity rate (around 29.8%). The positivity rate did not drop very much last week in the state compared to other portions of India where the positivity rate declined significantly. "Also, less than 10% of the residents of this state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so this cyclone is going to have a major impact on testing, treatment and vaccine distribution," he added. Additionally, mucormycosis, informally known as "Black Fungus," is increasingly cropping up across India, and Kolkata has recently reported its first cases of the fungal infection. This storm will likely put additional strain on the recovery efforts for this illness, especially since this fungus grows in extremely moist environments which will likely be exacerbated by this tropical cyclone, warned Porter. Western India is still recovering from a direct hit from Tropical Cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall less than a week ago on the Kathiawar Peninsula of Gujarat. At least 122 deaths are being blamed on the cyclone, including 37 crew members from the barge that sank off the coast of Mumbai, according to the Times of India. The Indian Ocean is currently in one of two peaks in the tropical season, Zartman said. "One peak is right now, just before the start of the Southwest monsoon, the other peak is later in the fall, right after the Southwest monsoon ends." Some residents forced to evacuate in West Bengal are still trying to rebuild after Cyclone Amphan, the most powerful storm in more than a decade to hit eastern India, made landfall in the Indian state last year.