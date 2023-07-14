Eric Clapton tried to donate $5,000 to RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign. But it got refunded because he's British.

British musician Eric Clapton and Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Harry Herd/Redferns; John Lamparski/Getty Images

British musician Eric Clapton apparently tried to give $5,000 to Robert F. Kennedy Jr's presidential campaign.

But that sum was over the legal limit, and foreigners can't donate to US campaigns — so they refunded it.

Like Kennedy, Clapton has been critical of vaccines and COVID-related health mandates.

Eric Clapton, the British guitarist best known for hits like "Tears in Heaven" and "Cocaine," appears to have tried to give $5,000 to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 presidential campaign.

But there were two problems: Clapton went way over the legal limit, and he listed an address in England.

According to federal campaign finance law, individuals can contribute no more than $3,300, and campaigns are barred from accepting donations from foreign nationals.

Kennedy's campaign refunded the donation, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission on Friday.

A spokesperson for Kennedy's campaign told Insider that the contribution was refunded because they are "legally and ethically constrained not to accept donations from non-US citizens."

Clapton's donation to Kennedy's campaign. Federal Election Commission

Altogether, Kennedy reported raising $6.3 million since launching his long-shot campaign for the Democratic nomination in April.

President Joe Biden, by contrast, raised more than $72 million between his campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and a joint fundraising committee over the last three months, according to a release.

While the contribution may have been rejected, it's not difficult to see why Clapton would be interested in supporting Kennedy, who has long promoted misleading claims about vaccines.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Clapton became a vocal opponent of the vaccine and lockdown measures in the United Kingdom, releasing a song called "Stand and Deliver" that protested those measures. He then refused to perform at venues where patrons were required to be vaccinated.

Clapton also said he'd experienced an adverse reaction to the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, saying his "hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks" while blaming "propaganda" for pushing him to get it.

Clapton later discussed his skepticism about the vaccine and his opposition to health mandates during an appearance on Kennedy's podcast.

A representative for Clapton did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

This story has been updated to include a response from Kennedy's campaign.

