Eric D. Young, hearing research scientist at Hopkins, dies

Eric D. Young, a Johns Hopkins scientist who worked in auditory neuroscience, died of congestive heart failure Feb. 3 at the retirement community Roland Park Place. The Mount Washington resident was 78.

Born in Elko, Nevada, he was the son of Simon Leroy Young, a cattle rancher and member of the Nevada legislature, and Dorothy Dysart, a nurse.

While confined to bed one summer because of rheumatic fever, he became interested in science and built a radio and a calculator.

He was valedictorian at Elko High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering at the California Institute of Technology, where he was a lab technician with Nobel Prize winning scientist Linus Pauling.

He did his postdoctoral studies in auditory neurophysiology at the University of Chicago and later received a doctorate in biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins.

He met his future wife Pamela Perkins at a Cal Tech mixer. They married in 1965.

“He was excited by a new field, biomedical engineering. He felt he could use his electrical engineering background in connection with the human brain and the nervous system,” Mrs. Young said.

“Eric was very much the scientist. He loved data and kept charts. He was a real scholar and could be demanding. His Western upbringing made him practical and a realist about life and adversity,” his wife said.

Mr. Young joined the Johns Hopkins faculty in 1975 and moved to Mount Washington.

“He found that Hopkins was the best scientific environment for him and worked closely with Murray B. Sachs, a leader in the medical community,” said his wife.

He was the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Hearing and Balance before retiring in 2015.

A Hopkins profile of him said his research spanned more than 40 years.

“Dr. Young’s main focus was in understanding the biological basis of common hearing impairments in the brain’s auditory system,” a Hopkins biography said.

In an effort to restore normal representations of sound in the auditory nerve, he led research to design algorithms that mimic sound signals. His research also investigated the wider impact of auditory damage on neural processing in the brain.

“Eric was a giant of auditory neurophysiology who set the stage for fundamental biological questions, groundbreaking discoveries and educational mentorship that deeply influenced many of the field’s current leaders,” said Michael Miller, the Bessie Darling Massey Professor and Director of Biomedical Engineering at the Hopkins School of Medicine, in a university statement.

“Eric’s fundamental research contributions have been key to understanding the basis of hearing impairments caused by sound exposure, environmental toxins and genetic defects that affect millions of people,” said Mr. Miller.

He was among the scientists who unraveled how speech was encoded in the auditory nerve, from the cochlea to the brain. This led other scientists to develop speech processing algorithms for the cochlear implant.

He taught numerous graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, including some with hearing loss.

He was a fellow at the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering and the Acoustical Society of America and published widely.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 2 at the Stony Run Friends Meeting House at 5116 N. Charles Street.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela Perkins Young, a social worker; two sons, Brian Young, of Richmond, Indiana, and Thayer Young, of Baltimore; a sister, Sidnie Miller, of Elko, Nevada; and several nephews.