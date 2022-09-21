Eric Fairman: Case moving forward for former teacher, coach facing charges

After 11 boys between the ages of 10 and 12 years old came forward and accused their baseball coach, Eric Fairman, of sexually abusing them, Fairman finally went before a judge.

At his preliminary hearing today, he and his defense attorney decided to waive the charges against him. This means the case is moving forward to trial.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be, can the commonwealth prove beyond a reasonable doubt the charges of the sexual allegations?” Fairman’s defense attorney, Chuck Porter, said.

If Fairman had insisted on having a hearing today, many of the alleged victims would have had to testify.

“Eric also didn’t want to have all of these young men come in here and testify. It’s a traumatic thing for them to have to come in and testify, and be subject to cross-examination,” Porter added.

