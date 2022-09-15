Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach facing more charges including statutory sexual assault

More charges have been filed against Eric Fairman, the former teacher and youth coach accused of sexually assaulting children over the past several years.

Local teacher, youth sports coach accused of sexually assaulting several children

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, two more victims, referred to as victims No. 10 and No. 11, came forward with allegations against Fairman.

For the first time, Fairman, 26, is being accused of statutory sexual assault, promoting prostitution, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault. He’s also facing additional charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.

On Wednesday, we learned that an eighth victim came forward with allegations against Fairman. Police paperwork states that during an interview, when asked what happened, the latest victim said “he did everything he did to the other kids to me.” In the criminal complaint, the victim details several incidents of alleged sexual abuse at both the victim’s home and Fairman’s home.





Fairman was the coach of multiple youth sports teams, in addition to being a math teacher at McKeesport Middle School. He was the varsity baseball coach at Keystone Oaks and a coach and substitute at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Teacher, coach accused of sexually assaulting children facing more charges, 3 more victims involved

He remains in the Allegheny County jail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic just got the police paperwork and will have more on these disturbing new charges -- on the Breaking News Desk on Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police respond to shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District Parents have questions after local school bus driver picked up ‘individual,’ took him to high school Parents react to North Allegheny School Board decision to eliminate all library secretary positions VIDEO: Owner of piercing shop in Sewickley accused of offering teen employee money for sex appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts