Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach already jailed, facing new charges, including sexual assault

Channel 11 has learned a former youth coach and McKeesport teacher already in jail for alleged sexual abuse against children is facing more charges dating as far back as 2015.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach facing sexual abuse charges appears in court

Eric Fairman faces new charges of endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and sexual assault by a sports official, volunteer or employee.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach facing more charges including statutory sexual assault

Fairman is accused by 14 young men, who were 10-12 at the time, of child sex crimes, including statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, promoting prostitution and sex assault.

Court documents say the crimes happened over a course of several years. Fairman was a math teacher at McKeesport Middle School, the varsity baseball coach at Keystone Oaks and a coach and substitute teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School.