Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach facing sexual abuse charges appears in court

A former teacher and youth coach is headed to trial after 11 young men accused him of child sex crimes dating back years.

Families packed a courtroom Thursday to watch Eric Fairman face a judge for the first time.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., the evidence the prosecution plans to present and how his lawyer is defending his character.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Winning lottery ticket worth $770K sold at Allegheny County grocery store Police searching for suspect after home invasion, robbery in Greensburg Slingshot ride cable snaps mid-ride with passengers dangling above ground VIDEO: Pennsylvania AG sues MV Realty for blindsiding homeowners with 40-year liens DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts