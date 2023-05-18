Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach sentenced after taking plea deal for sex abuse charges

A former youth coach and McKeesport teacher in jail for sexual abuse against children will serve prison time after taking a plea deal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach facing sexual abuse charges appears in court

Eric Fairman was facing charges dating as far back as 2015.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., the shocking statement Fairman delivered to his victims in the courtroom that led the judge to call him a narcissist.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach facing more charges including statutory sexual assault

Fairman was accused by 14 young men in total. The victims were between ages 10 and 12 at the time of the abuse. His charges included statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, promoting prostitution and sex assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local restaurant receiving backlash for upcoming drag brunch Water main break shuts down stretch of road in Shaler 1 dead after home invasion, shooting in Homewood VIDEO: Jury pool set in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts