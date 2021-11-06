Eric Garner’s allies say more questions remain than answers as judicial inquiry ends into slain Staten Island man’s death

A judicial inquiry into Eric Garner’s death ended Friday — and the people who sought it said it leaves much unanswered about why Garner died as the result of a police chokehold.

“It’s just a nest of lies. A web of deceit,” Garner’s mother Gwen Carr said after the hearing.

“There was additional misconduct that we found out about. There was additional lies,” Carr said. “Conspiracy to cover up. Obstruction. And none of these officers were held accountable for their wrongdoing.”

For eight days over two weeks, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Erika Edwards heard testimony from all of the officers present for Garner’s police chokehold killing on Bay St. and Victory Blvd. on July 17, 2014. Edwards also took testimony from the officers’ supervisors.

“I just want to be clear for the record,” Judge Edwards said Friday at the hearing’s end. “I don’t make any rulings. I don’t make any referrals. I don’t make any determinations regarding credibility or any of the issues. I’m not permitted to do so.”

Edwards will file a transcript of the hearing and its accompanying evidence with the New York County Clerk.

Manhattan District Attorney-elect Alvin Bragg, who was among the lawyers who represented Carr and her allies, said the inquiry will not officially be over until the transcript and evidence are filed in early 2022.

Carr and her allies had hoped to hear from Mayor de Blasio and NYPD officials who made disciplinary decisions in the wake of her son’s death. But Edwards declined multiple requests to allow lawyers to call brass to the stand.

Carr and her allies also wanted to know why the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau did not investigate officers other than Daniel Pantaleo, who was fired for placing Garner in the chokehold.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board had recommended to the Internal Affairs Bureau that more officers be investigated. But Edwards did not permit Carr’s lawyers to question any NYPD officials with disciplinary powers.

Carr and her allies also wanted to know why the Department Advocate’s Office, which acts as an internal NYPD prosecutor, played no known investigatory role in multiple aspects of Garner’s high-profile killing.

Story continues

The first witness to testify was Lt. Christopher Bannon on Oct. 25.

He said a meeting geared towards a citywide crackdown on nonviolent quality-of-life issues held at NYPD headquarters in March 2014 launched the sequence of events that led to Garner killing four months later.

Under questioning by Bragg, Bannon said he didn’t see any actual cigarette sales when he ordered his subordinates to head over to the scene.

“And you didn’t see Eric Garner, correct?” Bragg asked.

“No, sir,” responded Bannon.

The “special operations” lieutenant would relay marching orders by text to Sgt. Dhanan Saminath, an anti-crime sergeant, to send plainclothes cops to the location like Officer Justin D’Amico.

In his Oct. 27 testimony, D’Amico said he was at least 350 feet away when he first saw Garner sell an untaxed cigarette, prompting the arrest.

Footage of D’Amico emptying Garner’s pockets after he had lost consciousness was shown during the officer’s testimony. He rode with Garner in an ambulance to the hospital where the 43-year-old was pronounced dead.

D’Amico testified to falsely lodging a felony charge against Garner alleging he had 10,000 untaxed cigarettes on his person.

Facing a public grilling for the first time about the false charge, D’Amico said the exaggerated charge was an accident made under duress.

The inquiry resulted from an August 2019 lawsuit brought by Carr, Garner’s sister Ellisha Samuels-Garner, and several police reform-focused community organizations seeking to uncover officials’ violation and neglect of duty surrounding his police killing.

In bringing the case, lawyers relied on a rarely used provision of the City Charter enacted in 1873 that intended to afford New Yorkers a mechanism to probe concerning decisions by their government. It’s believed the city has held just two such inquiries in its history.

The rarity of such hearings means there’s no precedent was a problem, said Gideon Oliver, one of the lawyers for Carr and her allies. The last such hearing was more than 100 years ago, he said.

“It was so long ago that there’s really very little information about what happened, the substance of it, how it was conducted,” Oliver said. “It’s true that there hasn’t been precedent that we can just look to and follow.”