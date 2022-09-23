Eric George found guilty of strangling his wife

Sep. 23—MERCER — A jury on Thursday found Eric Raymond George guilty of third-degree murder for strangling his newlywed wife, Serena Schoeder.

In the fourth day of the murder trial of George, 45, formerly of 374 N. Perry Highway, Lot 87, the jury was charged with deciding if George is guilty of first- or third-degree murder, or voluntary manslaughter, for the June 14, 2021, killing of Schoeder, 41, Calif.

Third-degree murder carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison, as opposed to first-degree murder — of which George was found not guilty — which carries a penalty of life in prison.

Murder in the first degree is defined as killing someone with malice or intent. Voluntary manslaughter means there was no malice, and the person killed someone in the heat of passion and with provocation. Third-degree murder is all other forms of murder.

The argument between the defense and prosecution was deciding whether George killed Schoeder with malice or intent, or in the heat of passion.

At the beginning of his closing argument, Assistant District Attorney Jacob Sander set a timer for two minutes, and rode out that two minutes in silence. He asked the jury to imagine holding their breath for two minutes.

Sander did this, he said, because according to expert witness Dr. Eric Vey, forensic pathologist, it takes at least two minutes — usually four to six minutes — to strangle someone to death.

"This is a case of premeditation," Sander said. "The evidence shows he killed her with malice and intent."

Sander continued and explained that according to further testimony from Vey, it takes four to 33 pounds of pressure applied to the neck for two to six minutes to strangle someone to death.

"That is wickedness," Sander said. "That is somebody who wants somebody dead."

During defense testimony, expert witness Dr. Bruce Wright said George told him what happened the night of the murder.

George said June 14, 2021, was a "regular" day. He went to bed before Schoeder but she came in, woke him up and wanted to have sex but George said was too tired. She then started taunting him, calling him names. Next she confessed to having an extramarital tryst.

At this point, Wright said, George had a sudden onset of sadness, confusion and anger. George admitted to strangling his wife, but told Wright that he cannot remember doing it.

Wright's opinion was that George killed his wife in an act of passion.

Sander pointed out that evidence of text messages just nine days after the couple were married, showed that George accused Schoeder of cheating on him.

Sander said the infidelity wasn't a surprise to George — it had been on his mind.

"He doesn't contest that he choked her, but he can't remember doing it," Wright testified.

In his closing argument, defense Attorney Matthew Mangino said that George strangling his wife was an "immediate reaction to intense provocation."

Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace set bail at $1 million, and at the request of the prosecution, revoked it.

George was taken back to Mercer County Jail to await sentencing, which was scheduled for Oct. 27.

