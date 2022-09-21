Eric George murder trial begins

Sep. 21—MERCER — The defense for Eric Raymond George in his murder trial is that he just snapped and strangled his wife, but the prosecution contends that the killing was premeditated and intentional.

The murder trial for George, 45, formerly of 374 N. Perry Highway, Lot 87, Coolspring Township, began Monday with jury selection and continued Tuesday with opening statements and testimony from prosecution witnesses.

Assistant District Attorney Meghan Murphy said the case is not a question of "whodunit."

"The only aspect in question is his mental state or was it done with malice," Murphy said. "How up close and personal the death of Serena Schoeder was will lead you to the conclusion that Eric George is guilty."

George is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and strangulation for the June 14, 2021, killing of his newlywed wife, Schoeder, 41, of Calif.

Assistant District Attorney Jacob Sander said Thursday in court that the prosecution was only willing to offer George a plea deal only if he admits guilt to a premeditated killing, murder in the first degree.

"That means there is no deal and my client has no choice but to go to trial," defense attorney Matthew Mangino said.

Mangino said in his opening statement that Schoeder told George she had been unfaithful.

"After a couple glasses of wine, she began to taunt him," Mangino said, adding that he will call a doctor to the stand that will testify that it made George experience a sudden onset of sadness, confusion and anger. "And he snapped. He didn't plan it. He just strangled her."

Several witnesses testified for the prosecution Tuesday, including Frank Jannetti, public safety director for Mercer County, Joseph Cabalero, paramedic for Superior Ambulance, Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati, and several Pennsylvania State Police troopers.

Jannetti was asked to identify the 911 call on the night of the homicide made by George. At the end of the call, George was transferred to the state police.

Story continues

The prosecution said they will play the recorded call between George and Trooper Jahmal Simon. According to a police criminal complaint, George told the trooper he strangled his wife.

Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace told the jury Tuesday that Simon will not be called as a witness by the prosecution because his credibility was called into question.

Simon has been charged in a separate case with forgery and tampering with evidence. Simon is no longer a state trooper, according to testimony by state police Cpl. Michael Jewellock of the Mercer barracks.

According to the criminal complaint, state police responded just before 11 p.m. June 14, 2021, to the trailer George shares with his mother in Pine Grove Trailer Park after the recorded call to Mercer barracks.

Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker had said that when Schoeder told her husband she planned to leave him, he attacked her. The couple had been married since January 2021.

After an autopsy, Libonati ruled her cause of death a homicide by asphyxiation due to strangulation.

George is in Mercer County Jail with no bond.

Testimony continues today.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com