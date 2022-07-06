Eric Holder Jr. Found Guilty Of Killing Nipsey Hussle

Eric R. Holder Jr., who was accused of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle outside of his clothing store in 2019, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday, Complex reports. Holder now faces life in prison though a sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.

BREAKING: Eric Holder has been convicted of 1st-Degree murder in the killing of Nipsey Hussle. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) July 6, 2022

Holder, who was determined a suspect in the shooting shortly afterward, was seen talking to the late rapper before the fatal incident and is believed to have returned to the parking lot after their conversation.

The 32-year-old was initially indicted on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was accused of carrying out the shooting after he was allegedly deemed a “snitch.”

Holder’s legal team denies that the murder was premeditated, arguing that it was the result of the “heat of passion.”

James Queally of the Los Angeles Times, who was present when the jury’s decision was announced, said that Holder’s reaction was not visible or audible. He shared on Twitter that the “verdict means he will face an indeterminate sentence that could lean towards life, though he will eventually be eligible for parole under California’s ‘elder parole’ law.”

No visible or audible reaction from Holder Jr. in court. That verdict means he will face an indeterminate sentence that could lean towards life, though he will eventually be eligible for parole under California’s “elder parole” law. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) July 6, 2022

Queally also noted that Herman Douglas, a close friend of Hussle’s, was present. Douglas was an important witness in the trial, and upon hearing the jury’s decision, became emotional and was comforted by community activist Najee Ali.

Herman Douglas, aka Cowboy, a close friend of Nipsey who was a key witness in the trial, just got here and found out the verdict. He broke down in tears in the hallway as community activist Najee Ali comforted him. “We got justice for Nipsey, thanks to you,” Ali said. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) July 6, 2022

“We got justice for Nipsey, thanks to you,” Ali said, according to Queally.