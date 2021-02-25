Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock / Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

Eric Lander, President Joe Biden’s choice as director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and presidential science advisor, currently works as president and founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The Broad Institute is a research facility that spans multiple scientific disciplines and institutions across Boston.

Read: All the Ways the Biden Family Has Made Money Over the Past 20 Years

Eric Lander Net Worth: Unknown

Funded by philanthropists Eli and Edythe Broad, the institute has so far received $600 million from the Broads to continue its research and was designated a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization in 2009. As president of the facility, Lander received an annual salary of $1.2 million.

Lander was also one of the principal leaders of the Human Genome Project.

Though he still awaits Senate confirmation for his Cabinet position, he began on Jan. 25 as Biden’s science adviser, which does not require Senate approval.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is Eric Lander’s Net Worth?