Eric Larsen, long time Gannett editor, will take over as IndyStar executive editor

Eric Larsen, the executive editor of Fort Collins Coloradoan, will become the executive editor of the Indianapolis Star later this month.

Larsen, who's worked in journalism for more than 20 years, will take over the newsroom in a more competitive news climate in the city. Numerous media outlets have sprung up in Indianapolis in recent years, covering statehouse issues, providing daily newsletters and supplying community journalism.

Larsen, who will be the third executive editor for the IndyStar since 2021, said he's committed to developing community journalism at the Star for the long term.

Eric Larsen

"I don't hop around a lot," he said in a staff announcement meeting at the IndyStar. "I was rooted in Idaho for 10 years and rooted in Fort Collins for 12 years. We chose Indianapolis because of the newsroom."

Under his leadership, the Fort Collins Coloradoan has won multiple Colorado Press Association Innovation awards and was the recipient of the 2019 News Media Alliance John P. Murray Award for Excellence in Audience Development. He is the father of three young children.This story will be updated.

