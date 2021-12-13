Eric Lipman, former Florida Elections Commission lawyer, pleads guilty to child porn charge

Eric Lipman, general counsel for the Florida Elections Commission, speaks during a 2019 meeting of the board.

Eric Lipman, former general counsel for the Florida Elections Commission, pleaded guilty today to a federal conspiracy charge involving child pornography.

Lipman pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to distribute, receive and possess child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison, with a minimum mandatory sentence of five years, prosecutors said. After his prison term, he must serve between five years and life of supervised release.

Previously: Eric M. Lipman, Florida Elections Commission general counsel, arrested on child porn charges

More: Here's how law enforcement finds out when child pornography gets transmitted

Investigators with the Leon County Sheriff's office got a tip in February from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about child pornography transmitted through a Yahoo email account, according to court records.

Deputies, along with state and federal law enforcement offices, later executed a search warrant at his home, seizing personal and work computers and his iPhone. They found 19 files of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators also found a number of internet searches on his work laptop involving child sexual abuse, pedophiles and children between the ages of 3 and 5, according to arrest records.

Lipman entered the plea during a hearing before Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18, 2022.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Keen prosecuted the case.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Former Florida elections lawyer Eric Lipman pleads guilty to child porn