Eric Montross, who helped lead UNC to NCAA Title in 1993, dies of cancer
Montross was part of the 1993 championship team that beat Michigan's Fab 5, and was a first-round draft pick in 1994.
With another week of the college football offseason underway, the transfer portal is being utilized more and more.
The weird yet effective formula is all over TikTok, and people are obsessed: 'I'm 54 years old but look like I’m 40!'
The season of giving is in full swing. Here's a guide to the best types of items to donate for toy drives, and what and who are usually forgotten.
Sarr, the 7-foot-1 Frenchman playing in Australia, has consistently played well against bigger, stronger opponents in the NBL, giving him the edge as the top prospect in the draft class right now.
Between last minute shopping, travel planning and the constant influx of holiday parties, it's easy to feel stressed out. Not saying yes to every invitation can help.
The actor was made to start therapy as a "disruptive" teen — and it's since helped him work through his performance anxiety.
Here's a quick holiday checklist you and your loved ones can spend an hour doing during your holiday downtime to set up for a more secure year.
ServiceNow announced this morning that it was acquiring Czech Republic task mining company UltimateSuite, giving the company a new way to capture and understand how work flows through a business. Task mining is a part of process mining, a growing worldwide market that helps companies understand how work flows through an organization, looking for bottlenecks in order to increase efficiency. UltimateSuite is substantially smaller, having raised less than $1 million, but it gives ServiceNow another tool in its task mining arsenal, says Eduardo Chiocconi, VP and GM for process mining at ServiceNow.
In today's edition of Yahoo Sports AM: The Jets make the wrong kind of history, the end of Steph Curry's historic streak, top plays of the weekend, and more.
Database management giant MongoDB says it's investigating a security incident that has resulted in the exposure of some information about customers. The New York-based MongoDB helps more than 46,000 companies, including Adobe, eBay, Verizon and the U.K.’s Department for Work and Pensions, manage their databases and vast stores of data, according to its website. The company’s offerings include its MongoDB self-hosted open source database and its Atlas database-as-a-service offering.
'SNL' alum McKinnon returns to host, Billie Eilish brings the tunes and Weekend Update's joke swap fires up the social media.
The NFL MVP race continued to heat up on Sunday night.
The Ravens are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Desai remains with the team, according to the report, but in another position.
Let these hands-free helpers guide you while you walk the dog, change the tire in the dark or guide you in a power outage.
Keep track of all of the results from the first day of bowl season here.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Apple has begun piloting an App Store feature called contingent pricing that will let developers offer cheaper subscriptions to customers based on the other subscriptions they already hold. The company says it's meant to help developers "attract and retain subscribers."