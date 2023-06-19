‘Eric was never a threat:’ Mother pleads for justice after CCPD officer not indicted in son’s death

A mother is calling for justice after her son was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was outside the Clayton County Courthouse where the mother was protesting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Tell the world that Eric was never a threat to that officer,” Valkevion Holmes could be heard saying through a bullhorn.

Valkevion Holmes son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes was shot and killed on November 21, 2022, during a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened off Commerce Croad, a little after 11:30 a.m. when an officer was investigating a stolen car parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC in Morrow.

On Monday, a grand jury decided not to indict the Clayton County officer who shot and killed Eric Holmes.

“He walked out of court. Free. With no charge, I don’t get it,” Valkevion Holmes said.

Why a grand jury decided not to indict the officer NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: