Eric Ney, a Clearcreek police officer wounded this week, is a native of Stark County

Mark Evers, who shot Clearcreek Township police officer Eric N during a domestic incident Tuesday, may have shot himself, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Thursday.

Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill said two of his officers responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday evening at Velocity Standardbreds.

Evers had been ramming his wife's car with an all-terrain vehicle, Terrill said, adding the domestic incident stemmed from an argument between Evers and his wife over their horses.

Sgt. Nicole Cordero told Evers to turn off the ATV, according to cruiser camera footage shown at the press conference. Cordero is heard telling Evers, "You better put that gun away right now," which is followed by the sound of gunshots. Both Evers and Ney fall to the ground.

The shooting occurred just after 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, according to the video footage. The incident was over within seconds.

After noticing that Ney was injured, Cordero can be heard saying, "Oh my god, Eric."

Ney is a native of Stark County who graduated from Jackson High School in 1985, the school confirmed.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has stepped in to investigate. Once the investigation is complete, it will be referred to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Cordero is currently on administrative leave, according to Terrill.

David Fornshell, Warren County prosecutor, speaks during a press conference in Clearcreek Township on Thursday, July 14, 2022. John Terrill, Clearcreek Township Police Chief, said on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Officer Eric Ney and Sgt. Nicole Cordero responded to a domestic violence call involving Mark Evers, 65. Evers died at the scene after shooting Officer Ney. Ney is currently in stable condition.

Clearcreek police have responded to calls in the past involving Evers, during which the man was armed, Terrill said. On one occasion, Evers answered the front door with a gun in his hand when an officer approached, the chief said.

Fornshell said the 56-year-old horse trainer had a contact wound on his forehead, which couldn't have come from Cordero's weapon, as she was too far away.

Evers was shot multiple times, including the contact wound to the head as well as a wound to the torso, Fornshell said. Both of those shots could have been fatal, but the sequence of which wound Evers sustained first remains unclear, he added.

Terrill said it's "tragic somebody had to lose their life."

It's unclear whether Evers' manner of death will be listed as a homicide, suicide or undetermined, Fornshell said.

John Terrill, Clearcreek Township Police chief, speaks during a press conference in Clearcreek Township on Thursday, July 14, 2022. John Terrill, Clearcreek Township Police Chief, said on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Officer Eric Ney and Sgt. Nicole Cordero responded to a domestic violence call involving Mark Evers, 65. Evers died at the scene after shooting Officer Ney. Ney is currently in stable condition.

Jackson High graduate Eric Ney injured in shooting

A bullet struck Ney across his face, severely wounding him, Terrill said, adding the officer has regained consciousness and is in recovery, though he still has to undergo surgery.

"He is on his feet, he's able to brush his teeth," Terrill said of Ney's condition.

The Clearcreek Township Police Department was established in 1975 and it has never had a police shooting or an officer shot, according to Terrill.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Clearcreek officer Eric Ney, a 1985 Jackson High grad, shot on duty