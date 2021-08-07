Eric Reinbold, charged with murder in the second degree, has first court hearing in Pennington County

Ann Bailey, Grand Forks Herald
·3 min read

Aug. 6—THIEF RIVER FALLS — Minnesota Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Tamara Yon ordered at Eric Reinbold's first court hearing on Friday that Reinbold be held in Pennington County Jail on a non-financial condition of no contact with the family of the victim he is charged with murdering.

No bail was set.

Reinbold, of Oklee, Minn., faces two charges of murder in the second degree in the death of his wife, Lissette. She was found dead on July 9 at the farm near Oklee where Eric Reinbold disappeared after his wife's death, and federal and state authorities searched for him for nearly a month in Pennington and Red Lake counties. Reinbold also was being sought for violating the terms of his release from federal prison, and there was a $10,000 reward for his capture.

Reinbold was granted a "compassionate care" release on March 18, 2021, after arguing that his medical issues and the need to take care of his family warranted a reduction in the sentence.

The Aug. 6 court hearing for Reinbold was held via a Zoom meeting and included Yon; Reinbold; his attorney, Bruce Rivers; and attorneys for the state: Seamus Duffy, Pennington County State's Attorney, Max LaCaursiere, assistant county attorney and John Gross, assistant attorney general.

Rivers told Reinbold that he would not request bail at the hearing. Reinbold will have both a federal and state "hold" to remain in Pennington County Jail, Rivers said.

"We'll defer setting monetary or financial conditions at this time, and in terms of conditions, just order that Mr. Reinbold be held, and we'll reserve the discussion for financial conditions for a later hearing, but I will impose at this time that Mr. Reinbold have no contact of any sort with the alleged victim's family," Yon said.

Reinbold was apprehended at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at an abandoned farmstead in rural Red Lake County near County Road 1. Federal marshals found him in a wooded area behind a building, and sheriff's from Red Lake County and Pennington county set up a cordon around the property.

Reinbold previously had several encounters with law enforcement.

In 2016, Reinbold pleaded guilty to a June 2015 incident in which he repeatedly rammed his pickup into a vehicle occupied by his wife and children. In July 2018, a jury found him guilty, after a three-day trial, of possessing unregistered destructive devices.

Besides the pipe bombs, a 32-page notebook on Reinbold's desk titled "How one person can make a difference: Instruction booklet at the HCU (homemade commando university)," was found, according to court documents. The book, which had Reinbold's name on it, had one objective: "to start the second American Revolution and win."

"Media will label you a serial killer, but real folk will call you a hero," the notebook said. "Make them disappear one by one."

Reinbold's second court hearing will be at 8:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3. The hearing, like the Aug. 6 hearing, will be held via Zoom.

