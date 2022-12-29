Eric Reinbold hires new attorney, sentencing still on for January

Dec. 29—THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — An Oklee, Minnesota man convicted of murdering his wife hired a new attorney just weeks before his sentencing.

In a remote hearing on Dec. 21, Bruce Rivers informed the court his client — Eric Reinbold — had fired him.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, Reinbold said he hired Chris Cadem to represent him moving forward.

Reinbold's sentencing remains scheduled for Jan. 11. The hearing will be in-person only. Scheduled for the same time is a hearing regarding Reinbold's charges for allegedly assaulting a correctional officer on June 4.

In that case, Reinbold could face up to 20 years and $30,000 in fines for first-degree assault.

Reinbold, 46,

was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder on Sept. 30.

On July 9, 2021, Reinbold's wife was found dead. Lisette Reinbold, 34, had been stabbed 27 times.

Reinbold evaded

arrest for 26 days

before being taken into custody on Aug. 4, 2021. At the time of the murder, Reinbold was on probation for a 2017 conviction of pipe bomb possession.