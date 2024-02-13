Eric Rollins found guilty for 2022 murders in East Austin, sentenced to life in prison

Eric Rollins, 53, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Travis County jury found him guilty of capital murder for the 2022 killings of two people.

Rollins was convicted for the deaths of Ishanae Rogers, 27, and Michael Satterwhite, 29.

On the afternoon of April 28, 2022, police responded to 911 calls reporting gunshots on Eastfield Avenue in East Austin. Police found Rogers, who had been shot, next to her car. Rogers later died from her injuries at Dell Seton Medical Center.

Police suspected that Rollins, who was driving his brother’s 2008 red convertible Ford Mustang, shot and killed Satterwhite shortly afterward.

Ten minutes after the 911 calls reporting the initial shooting, police received a call reporting more shots fired on East Sixth Street. Satterwhite was found with gunshot wounds in an alley behind businesses on East Sixth Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rollins was arrested the same day.

According to Rollins’ arrest affidavit, police believed that the shootings were in retaliation for an earlier robbery.

“Our office is grateful to our dedicated staff and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable and seek justice for the victim’s families. We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the families,” the Travis County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Rollins’ defense lawyer, Bill Hines, did not respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 murders in East Austin