Eric San Anderson found guilty of sex crimes

May 23—JEFFERSON — A jury found an Ashtabula Township man guilty of sex crimes Wednesday in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.

Eric San Anderson, 43, was found guilty on two counts of gross sexual imposition and five counts of disseminating obscene material harmful to juveniles, according to court records.

The victim was younger than 13 years old at the time, according to court records.

The jury found Anderson not guilty of three counts of gross sexual imposition, according to court records.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies arrested Anderson on April 30, 2022 in the 2800 block of Wilson Avenue in Ashtabula Township. Deputies waited for Children Services to remove a juvenile due to sexual allegations, according to court records. Earlier in the day, deputies also responded to the runaway who lived at the same address, court records show.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office investigated the case, Assistant County Prosecutor, Gene C. Barrett, represented the state, and Ashtabula attorney, Joseph J. Loftus, represented Anderson. Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder presided over the trial.

Anderson now faces a maximum sentence of 17.5 years in prison and five years of post release control. Anderson also will be registered as a tier two sex offender, as well subject to up to $32,500 in fines, according to County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole.

Schroeder will sentence Anderson upon completion of a pre-sentencing investigation.