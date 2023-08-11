Eric San Anderson sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex crimes

Aug. 11—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula Township man will spend the next 10 years in prison for sex crimes committed with a victim younger than 13 years old, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Eric San Anderson, 43, was found guilty last May on two counts of gross sexual imposition and five counts of disseminating obscene material harmful to juveniles, according to court records.

He will be considered a Tier II sexual offender and must register his address with local law enforcement upon release from prison, court records show.

The jury found Anderson not guilty of three counts of gross sexual imposition, according to court records.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies arrested Anderson on April 30, 2022 in the 2800 block of Wilson Avenue in Ashtabula Township. Deputies waited for Children Services to remove a juvenile due to sexual allegations, according to court records. Earlier in the day, deputies also responded to the runaway who lived at the same address, court records show.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office investigated the case, Assistant County Prosecutor, Gene C. Barrett, represented the state, and Ashtabula attorney, Joseph J. Loftus, represented Anderson. Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder presided over the trial.