Eric Shawn: Take a look at the Trump wall… you won’t believe it
Fmr. Acting Homeland Security Sec. Chad Wolf on the effect of the Biden administration cancelling construction, and the huge hole.
About 70 residents of a low-income trailer neighborhood in Florida City could be homeless by Wednesday because they are being evicted by the city.
Donald Trump, then president, called Frances Watson, the lead investigator in Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's (R) office, on Dec. 23 to encourage her to look for voter fraud in specific counties, telling her "when the right answer comes out, you'll be praised." The gist of Trump's conversation, which preceded Trump's covertly recorded call with Raffensperger himself, was reported in The Washington Post back in January, but The Wall Street Journal obtained and published the audio on Wednesday. The Post followed suit on Thursday. Back in January, "state officials said they did not believe that a recording existed," the Post reports. "Officials located the recording on a trash folder on Watson's device while responding to a public records request, according to a person familiar with the situation." Trump lost Georgia by about 12,000 votes, and in between several false claims that he actually won the state, he urged Watson to check signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes against signatures two years ago, especially in Atlanta's Fulton County. "If you go back two years — and if you can get to Fulton, you're going to find things that are going to be unbelievable," Trump said. "Fulton is the mother lode, you know, as the expression goes." That was an "apparent attempt to inflate the numbers of nonmatching signatures" in a Democratic stronghold, the Post explains. "In Georgia and Florida in 2018, thousands of eligible voters saw their ballots rejected because officials checked their signatures against one on file that was older, and the voters' signatures had evolved in the intervening time." Trump also urged Watson's team to continue investigating past Christmas, "because you know we have that date of the 6th, which is a very important date." (Jan. 6 did, in fact, turn out to be an important date.) Watson appears to try to end the call several times, telling Trump at one point that she's "honored that you called" but also frankly "shocked that you would take time to do that." Trump's defenders argued that on both the Watson and Raffensperger calls, the president of the United States was just calling state election officials to check in on what he truly believed was vote fraud, Aaron Blake writes at the Post. "The problem with the argument is that Trump repeatedly indicated he was less interested in finding all supposed fraud than in finding the amount and the specific culprits that would overturn the result." More stories from theweek.comStimulus checks are already out the door7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nigh
Dear Sen. Tim Scott:
"I would pick the one that was the most readily available to me"
Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesMyPillow founder and staunch Trump ally Mike Lindell plans to launch a social network of his own in the next few weeks, creating a haven for the kind of pro-Trump conspiracy theories that have been banned on more prominent social-media sites. On Lindell’s “Vocl” social media platform, users will be free to claim that a supercomputer stole the election from Donald Trump, or that vaccines are a tool of the devil.Any new social media network faces serious challenges. But Vocl must grapple with a daunting problem before it even launches: a website called “Vocal,” spelled with an “A,” already exists.On Thursday, lawyers for Vocal’s publicly traded parent company, Creatd, Inc., warned Lindell, in a letter reviewed by The Daily Beast, to change his social media network’s name and surrender ownership of the Vocl.com domain name. If Lindell refuses to change the name, he could face a lawsuit.While Lindell has promised to turn Vocl into a “cross between Twitter and YouTube,” Vocal is a publishing platform similar to Medium where writers can post and monetize articles.“It is clear that you are acting with bad faith and with intent to profit from Creatd’s mark,” the letter reads, claiming Lindell’s Vocl would “tarnish” the Vocal brand.“It’s not like anything you’ve ever seen,” Lindell previously told Insider, describing his similarly named social network. “It’s all about being able to be vocal again and not to be walking on eggshells.”Creatd owns the trademark for using “Vocal” in a number of ways related to social networking, including creating “virtual communities” and “online networking services.” Along with surrendering ownership of the Vocl.com domain name, Creatd wants Lindell to destroy any products with Vocl branding and never use the name again.“Creatd is prepared to take all steps necessary to protect Creatd’s valuable intellectual property rights, without further notice to you,” the letter reads.When asked on Friday morning about the new legal warning, the embattled MyPillow CEO and Trump friend replied, “It has nothing to do with their trademark. I haven't even launched yet. But it has nothing to do with us.”Lindell claims Vocl is also an acronym.“Ours stands for the ‘Victory of Christ's Love,’” Lindell added.Dominion Says It Will Sue MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Over Election Fraud Claims Early Friday afternoon, he called back to say, “We looked into it, and we believe it would be confusing, so we are going to announce a different name and URL by Monday.”Lindell is already facing one major lawsuit. In February, voting-tech company Voting Systems sued Lindell and MyPillow over his baseless allegations that Dominion was involved in a scandalous election theft. Concurrently, Lindell, with the help of Trump attorney and Gawker-slayer Charles Harder, has also recently sued the Daily Mail tabloid, over the publication’s January article that the Trump pal had a “secret romance” with 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Jane Krakowski, a story that both parties have flatly denied.For years, the pillow mogul has been a personal friend of former President Donald Trump, and a diehard MAGA supporter and campaigner. During the 2020 presidential election, Lindell served as Trump 2020’s Minnesota co-chair, and following Trump’s loss in the Electoral College and general election to Democrat Joe Biden, the MyPillow CEO became one of the loudest voices in the country supporting the broader Trump effort to nullify the outcome of the presidential race. (Trump’s anti-democratic crusade on this, of course, climaxed with his instigation of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., an event that led to the ex-president’s second impeachment in the House.)During the tumultuous presidential transition period, Lindell was a major behind-the-scenes funder of several efforts to challenge the 2020 results, and near the very end of Trump’s term even visited the then-president at the White House to brief him on discredited documents alleging that China and other foreign nations helped hack the election and throw it to Biden. Ever since the start of the Biden era, Lindell has not given up aggressively promoting the fiction that Trump actually won, even as it has resulted in his banishment from certain social media platforms, his business getting shunned by other companies, and ballooning legal risk.Alternative social media networks aimed at conservatives have been challenged by hacks and other technical issues, but Lindell claims Vocl won’t face those problems. Hackers recently hit far-right social network Gab, while social media platform Parler went offline for a month after the U.S. Capitol riot when Amazon Web Services pulled support for its hosting. In contrast, Lindell told Insider that Vocl will have its own servers, with “space-age stuff” to prevent hacking.Lindell told Insider that Vocl has a staff of roughly 10 people, but declined to describe them or where they’re working “for their safety.”Vocl users will be free to promote conspiracy theories about election fraud and vaccines, according to a speech Lindell gave Wednesday at a rally in Arizona.“Every word out of their mouths is going to say Dominion, Smartmatic fraud, vaccine fraud,” Lindell told the cheering crowd, describing the content on Vocl.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.
The young soldiers in the video clip line the benches of their truck with machetes tucked under their arms. Some crowd over a single mobile phone, cigarette in hand. Others lean on their hoe. “We don’t hold a gun any more," a line of Burmese script reads underneath, in reference to the blunt farm tools littered on the bed of the vehicle. The message is clear: we don't just shoot, we bury too. In another video a young soldier reaches for a machine gun, pulls it towards his face and kisses it before fixing his gaze at his smartphone camera with a tender smile. Meanwhile, a separate clip shows a young soldier drawing his fingers across his throat menacingly for his social media followers. For those trying to make sense of the arbitrary street shootings that have become a daily occurrence in Myanmar's bloody standoff between pro-democracy protesters and the military junta, the chilling images may offer some clues. Circulated widely on TikTok before they were taken down, the videos are part of a trend of what appear to be serving young officers glorifying the brutal violence they mete out on their peers with frightening abandon.
"We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment," Brian Kilmeade said on Friday's "Fox & Friends" about the lives lost to COVID-19.
Eric Dion Warren has been arrested after he drove a car dealership loaner to a bank, which he then proceeded to rob so that he could buy a BMW.
Gab was founded on the mantra, “hate speech is free speech.”
Bob Cusak on the political pitfalls for the Biden administration crafting a new immigration policy
The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.
Alex wore a Watters wedding gown with a see-through cutout and floral detailing, while Paige sported a custom three-piece tuxedo.
A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.
DC Comics, Inc., a subsidiary of Warner Bros, is unhappy with artists using its intellectual property in non-fungible tokens. The publisher has its own plans.
Let’s get the obvious out of the way—we know the British monarchy is a racist institution. The U.K.’s royal family owes most of its riches (which currently amounts to over $28 billion, according to Forbes) to enslaving Africans and colonizing half of the world—including my home country, Jamaica, and, at one point, the nation that would go on to be the United States of America.
Summer is just around the corner...
The heiress and podcast host spilled the details behind the photo that made celebrity history.
Celebrity website TMZ reported Hagler was taken to hospital in New Hampshire on Saturday with chest pains and trouble breathing. Hagler, who legally changed his name to Marvelous in 1982, posted a record of 62-3-2 and ruled supreme until his reign as undisputed middleweight champion came to a controversial end in 1987 with a loss to Sugar Ray Leonard. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott controversially rescinded the state's mask order, though businesses are still able to require customers to wear them.