Eric Sprott Just Bought A Sprinkling of Shares In New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG)

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Eric Sprott recently bought a whopping CA$69m worth of stock, at a price of CA$8.35. While that only increased their holding size by -130%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

New Found Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Eric Sprott was the biggest purchase of New Found Gold shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$9.03 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Eric Sprott was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Eric Sprott bought 16.05m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$9.02. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of New Found Gold

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.8% of New Found Gold shares, worth about CA$86m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About New Found Gold Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of New Found Gold we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing New Found Gold. Be aware that New Found Gold is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

