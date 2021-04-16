Eric Stillman: Who is the police officer who shot Adam Toledo?

Conrad Duncan
·3 min read
(AP)
(AP)

Eric Stillman has been identified as the Chicago police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo last month, in the latest in a long list of highly controversial US police shooting.

Disturbing bodycam footage was released this week by Chicago police, showing the boy appearing to drop a handgun and raising his hands less than second before he was shot by the officer.

A still frame taken from Mr Stillman's body camera footage showed that the 13-year-old was not holding anything and had his hands up when the officer shot him once in the chest at about 3am on 29 March.

Small protests were held over the shooting on Thursday evening around Chicago, not long after the city’s mayor urged the public to remain calm.

“We live in a city that is traumatised by a long history of police violence and misconduct,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

“So while we don't have enough information to be the judge and jury of this particular situation, it is certainly understandable why so many of our residents are feeling that all too familiar surge of outrage and pain.

“It is even clearer that trust between our community and law enforcement is far from healed and remains badly broken.”

Here’s what we know so far about the officer involved:

The Chicago Police Department does not typically release the names of officers involved in such shootings this early into an investigation but Mr Stillman’s details were listed in the investigations reports COPA released on Thursday.

He is a 34-year-old white man who had been assigned as a patrol officer to the city’s Ogden (10th) District, an area that includes Little Village where the shooting took place, according to CBS Chicago.

The local news channel found that over a five-year period ending in the summer of 2020, Mr Stillman had never shot anyone and had nine “use of force” reports, of which only one involved any sort of weapon (a baton).

Adeena Weiss-Ortiz, an attorney for Adam Toledo's family, noted that having looked into the officer’s past, she found “no prior discipline, no prior events”.

In the footage released by the police force, Mr Stillman can be seen radioing for an ambulance for the boy and administering CPR as other officers arrive.

He has been placed on administrative duty while an inquiry is conducted into whether he followed proper procedure on use of force during the incident.

Police have said Adam had a handgun on him before the shooting, with footage from Mr Stillman’s bodycam showing the officer shining a light on a weapon on the ground near where the boy was shot.

Ms Weiss-Ortiz has argued that it is irrelevant whether the 13-year-old was holding a gun before he turned towards the officer as he had already dropped it and was unarmed at the time of shooting.

“If he had a gun, he tossed it,” she said. “The officer said: 'Show me your hands.' He complied. He turned around.”

She also told a news conference following the release of the footage: “I don't know if the officer had enough time or not [to know Adam was unarmed].

“All I know is the officer is trained to not shoot an unarmed individual.”

The shooting has come at a sensitive time amid the ongoing trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd and the recent police killing of another black man, Daunte Wright, in the city.

Recommended Stories

  • For the COVID-19 pandemic we wear masks. For the pandemic of gun violence, what do we do?

    As the pandemic eased, many people were anxious for a return to "normal" public life. Mass shootings remind us "normal" is also dangerous.

  • Biden Keeps Trump’s Record-Low Cap On Refugee Admissions

    Doug MillsAmidst growing calls to lift the historically low yearly cap on refugee admissions into the United States, President Joe Biden on Friday signed an emergency order intended to speed the admissions process for those fleeing war, natural disaster or persecution abroad—but did not lift the cap itself, setting up a potential conflict with Democratic allies on Capitol Hill.The order, first reported by the Associated Press, will eliminate restrictions on entry for refugees from Somalia, Syria and Yemen, while allowing for more admissions from Africa, Central America and the Middle East. Under President Donald Trump’s administration, which was defined by Trump’s open hostility to immigrants, asylum-seekers and refugees from what he once dubbed “shithole countries,” the maximum number of refugees allowed into the United States was slashed from 85,000 people to a mere 15,000.Less than a month into his administration, Biden pledged to raise the cap to 125,000 people in order to “rebuild what has been so badly damaged” in the immigration system.“I’m directing the State Department to consult with Congress about making a down payment on that commitment as soon as possible,” Biden said in a speech at the State Department on February 4.But that commitment has been largely ignored since those remarks,, reportedly because continued troubles at the U.S.-Mexico border have raised concerns within the White House that the optics of expanding refugee admissions would exacerbate the situation. (The refugee admissions process is wholly separate from those seeking asylum—those in the former undergo the application and vetting process while overseas, while asylum-seekers can only seek asylum while on American soil.)Grilled by reporters on the reason for the delay in following through on Biden’s promise, White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly insisted that the president “remains committed to raising the refugee cap,” but that a timeline for doing so would not be forthcoming.Less Than 1 Percent of Migrants Made It Into U.S. Under Trump Policy Continued by Biden: Report“It took us some time to see and evaluate how ineffective or how trashed in some ways the refugee processing system had become,” Psaki told reporters on Friday ahead of the order, saying that the administration needed time to “rebuild some of those muscles.”Advocates for lifting the refugee caps, however, are not likely to be thrilled with the strength of the latest action.“Failing to issue a new determination undermines your declared purpose to reverse your predecessor’s refugee policies,” Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote in a letter following the announcement, saying that the president’s inaction “threatens U.S. leadership” on migration. “As we face the largest global refugee crisis in history, with 29.6 million refugees worldwide, resettlement serves as a critical tool in providing protection to those fleeing persecution because of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”In a letter sent to the president on Friday morning ahead of the order, dozens of elected Democrats called on Biden to end the “unacceptably draconian and discriminatory” refugee caps instituted by his predecessor. Penned by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI), who herself came to the United States from Somalia as a refugee during her childhood, and signed by more than 30 fellow lawmakers, the letter called on Biden to “keep our promises to people who have fled unthinkably brutal conditions in their home countries and live up to our ambition to provide them a safe haven to re-start their lives.”House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday joined the chorus of Democrats expressing dismay at the president’s inaction on refugee admissions, telling reporters that the nation has “a moral responsibility in the world… to receive refugees who have a well-founded fear of persecution or harm.”According to the Associated Press, those calls have so far gone unheard. Citing a senior administration official, the report states that lifting the current cap on admissions has taken a backseat to reshuffling where refugees can come from.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Britain calls out Russia for 'malign' cyber attacks

    Britain has accused the Kremlin of being behind cyber attacks on UK soil and summoned the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Office. It came as Joe Biden imposed tough new economic sanctions on Moscow, and expelled 10 Russian diplomats, over the same SolarWinds hack that caused chaos to US government computer systems last year. For the first time, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, the defensive branch of GCHQ, confirmed that a "low single-digit number" of public sector organisations had been hit, although it said the impact had been "low". It refused to confirm reports that NHS trusts were among the infiltrated targets, but a Government source said the "objective was espionage, aiming to obtain information". At the Foreign Office, Sir Philip Barton, the Permanent Under Secretary, expressed Britain's "deep concern" to Andrei Kelin, the Russian ambassador, over a "pattern of malign activity" including cyber attacks, interference in democratic processes, and the build-up of military forces near Ukraine. The ambassador was told the Kremlin "needs to cease its provocations".

  • Google misled consumers over location data settings, Australia court finds

    Google's historical collection of location data has got it into hot water in Australia where a case brought by the country's Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has led to a federal court ruling that the tech giant misled consumers by operating a confusing dual-layer of location settings in what the regulator describes as a "world-first enforcement action". The case relates to personal location data collected by Google through Android mobile devices between January 2017 and December 2018. Per the ACCC, the court ruled that "when consumers created a new Google Account during the initial set-up process of their Android device, Google misrepresented that the ‘Location History’ setting was the only Google Account setting that affected whether Google collected, kept or used personally identifiable data about their location".

  • 5 ROE Picks as Markets Hit Top Gear With Solid Earnings Start

    Lockheed Martin (LMT), Celanese (CE), Virtu Financial (VIRT), Polaris (PII) and T. Rowe (TROW) are some of the top ROE stocks to buy as markets trade near record highs.

  • Pro-UK parties could stop an independence majority at Holyrood, claims Lib Dem leader

    Pro-UK parties could yet stop an independence majority at Holyrood because even “hardline” SNP voters are unsure about Nicola Sturgeon’s mid-pandemic push for a new referendum, the Lib Dem leader has claimed. Launching his party’s manifesto, Willie Rennie said the SNP vote was “softer than I’ve ever seen it” in the current campaign and insisted it was “all to play for”. He predicted that momentum could rapidly swing away from the nationalists in the final weeks of the campaign, despite opinion polls currently suggesting a pro-independence majority after May 6 is a near certainty. The Lib Dems have said the next Holyrood term should be focused on recovery from the pandemic rather than a new independence vote. The party is proposing large increases to spending on mental health services, a jobs guarantee for young people and play-based education up to the age of seven. It also published proposals for MSPs to be able to vote to hold Scottish ministers in "contempt of parliament" after the SNP repeatedly defied votes in the previous term. The Lib Dems won just five seats at Holyrood in 2016 but Mr Rennie insisted his party had the potential to make gains across Scotland, highlighting Caithness, Sutherland and Ross as a seat he believes he can take from the SNP. “There's a lot to play for, and the vote amongst the SNP is softer than I have ever seen it,” Mr Rennie said. “The hesitation amongst the SNP voters is considerable. “There was a lady I met the other day, she's been a hardline SNP supporter all of her life. She said she was just not sure this time, and [her reasons were] Alex Salmond and pushing an independence referendum in the middle of a pandemic.” He also claimed that centrist Tory voters were moving to the Lib Dems because they were put off by a “harder, darker edge” to the Conservatives under Douglas Ross. He claimed socially liberal voters attracted by the “bubbly and bright” Ruth Davidson at the last election did not like the current incumbent. Mr Rennie said the Tories had adopted more right wing positions under Mr Ross and cited a masked photocall on a military jeep as an example in which he “just looked a bit darker”.

  • Global officials urge rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccines, money to help end pandemic

    Top U.N., financial and vaccine officials on Thursday urged rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to a program supplying lower income countries in a bid to end the pandemic and get the global economy back on track. At an event organised by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance to boost support for the COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative, the officials appealed for another $2 billion by June for the programme, which aims to buy up to 1.8 billion doses in 2021. COVAX has shipped more than 38 million vaccine doses to 111 countries in seven weeks, most of them AstraZeneca's shot.

  • SNP's plan to stage Scottish independence referendum by 2023 described as 'utterly preposterous'

    The SNP is demanding a new independence referendum despite Nicola Sturgeon admitting that her economic case for separation is “completely out of date”. The First Minister said the SNP's Growth Commission report, which she commissioned and was published in 2018, could no longer be relied upon because it was written before the Covid pandemic and the final Brexit deal. However, she has continued to insist that independence is the correct route for Scotland to take and is asking voters for a mandate for a new vote on separation. The Scottish Tories said Ms Sturgeon’s refusal to set out the “devastating” economic price of independence was “dangerous and dishonest”. The party said her position showed that "blind faith eclipses basic economics" and described her plan to stage a referendum by 2023 as “utterly preposterous”. While the SNP insists Scotland would prosper under independence, most analysts believe separation would come with huge economic costs. It would cost Scotland’s economy up to three times as much in lost trade as Brexit will, according to a recent analysis by the London School of Economics. Scotland also benefits financially from sharing of resources across the UK, spending £15.1bn more on public services than it raised in taxes in 2019 - a deficit of 8.6 per cent - according to Scottish government's own statistics. Ms Sturgeon told Channel 4 News: “While the underlying approach of the Growth Commission is one that I fully endorse and sign up to, the figures in it are completely out of date. “Because in the period since that was published we’ve undergone a global pandemic, the fiscal position of the UK and most countries across the world has been turned upside down.” The Growth Commission report was written by former SNP MSP, economist and lobbyist Andrew Wilson. It caused a backlash by many within the SNP by backing tight constraints on public spending and retaining the pound for years after independence. Ms Sturgeon has vigorously denied that it amounted to a blueprint for austerity. While Ms Sturgeon has seized on Britain leaving the EU against the wishes of most Scottish voters as a justification for a new referendum, Brexit has in some respects made the case for independence more difficult.

  • Russia's Yandex to launch e-grocery delivery in Paris then London

    Russian internet giant Yandex is set to launch its online grocery delivery in Paris in the second quarter of this year, the company said on Friday, after strong demand in Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia's e-commerce market boomed last year as lockdown restrictions kept shoppers at home, with Yandex.Lavka, a 15-minute grocery delivery service, one of the main beneficiaries. Yango, the international arm of Yandex Go, the firm's taxi aggregator and food tech business, launched the grocery service in Israel under the Yango Deli brand late last year.

  • Tamir Rice’s family pens letter to DOJ pleading to reopen case

    “I’m still in so much pain because no one has been held accountable for the criminal act that took his life,” Samaria Rice said. The family of Tamir Rice and their legal team have issued a letter to President Joe Biden’s administration and the Department of Justice to reopen their investigation into the 12-year-old’s death. According to The Hill, attorneys representing Rice’s family penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday requesting he reopen the case.

  • AG Garland reverses Trump-era policy limiting consent decrees in police investigations

    The move is one of the first clear indications the Biden administration intends to more aggressively investigate police departments.

  • Covid is ravaging American jails and prisons – and inmates are rightly rising up

    For the many Americans imprisoned in dangerous, cramped conditions, the pandemic is not over – it remains murderous ‘While President Joe Biden is gearing up to vaccinate as many Americans as possible, incarcerated people don’t appear to be included.’ Photograph: Robert Cohen/AP On 4 April, inmates in a St Louis jail commenced an uprising. They smashed windows, chanted, lit fires and hung signs communicating their needs to the outside world. One sign held out of the windows simply read “HELP US”. It is the second uprising at the ironically named St Louis City Justice Center and the fourth major disturbance at the jail within the last year. Many of the inmates are in pre-trial detention and have been sitting in jail since the beginning of the pandemic without trials or even a timeline for when they should expect trials. Protesters called for court dates and for humane treatment, and a corrections taskforce report from March concluded that those locked inside were feeling isolated from their families and frustrated over the lack of precautions being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the jail. They are not alone; another uprising took place this time last year at a prison in Kansas, and protests have been relatively commonplace across the country as people have worked to expose the hidden hyper-pandemic happening within our nation’s jails, prisons and immigrant detention centers. The United States needs to take this as an opportunity to empty out its criminally overcrowded jails, or continue to perpetuate yet another unforgivable mass atrocity that disproportionately affects immigrants, poor people and Black Americans. While the pandemic has been particularly brutal in the United States in general, the situation has been much worse for those living in the world’s largest system of incarceration. According to a recent New York Times report, 34 out of 100 people in prisons across the country have contracted the virus, more than triple the rate of the general US population. During the pandemic, an average of seven people locked behind bars have died of Covid-19 every day. One immigration detention center in Virginia saw a nearly 100% infection rate. The real overall numbers are most likely higher due to inconsistent and poor testing measures. Many inmates, like the 3,800 who were infected at the Fresno, California, county jail, have not yet been to trial. This was the case for Preston Chaney, a 64-year-old Black man who died in a Texas jail because he couldn’t afford $100 bail. In effect, he died because he was too poor to be deemed worthy of survival during a pandemic. According to a report by the University of Texas, 80% of those who died in Texas county jails were in a similar position to Chaney and those who rose up in St Louis – trapped in a box awaiting trials that they may not live long enough to see. And there are also cases such as Bruce Norris, a 69-year-old Black man in Pennsylvania who was in the process of receiving parole after serving nearly 45 years in prison. He died of Covid before the governor could officially sign off on his release. Protests demanding the release of people locked inside immigration centers, prisons and jails began almost as soon as the pandemic started. The protests helped define the earliest tactic of the pandemic era, the car caravan. And they have continued throughout the last year, both inside and outside jails like the solidarity protest outside of the St Louis City Justice Center. A memo by Data for Progress reported that the majority of likely voters supported some form of decarceration in response to the pandemic. Contrary to conservative talking points, decarceration is not an unpopular leftist policy; it is a humanitarian demand that most Americans support. Many local and state governments seemed to follow along with the calls from protesters and public health officials, but those trends have started to reverse. A February article by Rebecca Buckwalter-Poza and Sean McElwee, of the Appeal, covered the return to the pre-pandemic norm: Florida’s Broward county, which reduced its jail population early in the pandemic to under 3,000 “for the first time in decades”, now has about 3,500 people incarcerated – putting its jails at nearly 80% full. Even more dire are the situations in Texas’s Harris county, which has jailed more than 9,000 people and has just 25 beds left, and California’s Los Angeles county, where more people are being held before trial for longer than this time last year, before the pandemic. Despite the uproar around the death of Preston Chaney, Harris county jail, where he died, is nearly full. And while President Joe Biden is gearing up to vaccinate as many Americans as possible, incarcerated people don’t appear to be included, and he has not yet committed to stopping a Trump-era policy that will soon see thousands of low-level offenders sent back to federal prison. The United States, from Biden’s executive office down to the municipal level, must commit to releasing and providing care for as many people as possible – whether they be in jails, prisons or the concentration camps we’ve created for immigrants fleeing political realities created by US foreign policy. Prisons and jails have always served as warehouses in which our country can hide away the societal crimes of racism and poverty. The uprising at the St Louis City Justice Center was necessary and justified. It was a wake-up call and reminder that there is a hidden pandemic in the United States: our addiction to incarceration, which has led the supposed land of the free to become the home of the largest prison system on the planet. That sickness far predates Covid-19. Akin Olla is a Nigerian American political strategist and organizer. He is the host of This is the Revolution podcast

  • Capitol Police Officer Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Death Of Ashli Babbitt

    The 35-year-old pro-Trump protester was shot by an officer while attempting to climb through a broken glass door inside of the Capitol during the insurrection.

  • Sentencing of Kylr Yust, convicted in deaths of two women in Cass County, goes to jury

    In court on Friday, family members of Kopetsky and Runions gave testimony about who the young women were in life and how their disappearances and deaths affected those who cared for them.

  • Adam Toledo shooting – latest: Further protests expected today as AOC says prosecutor lied about about killing

    Follow the latest updates

  • Video shows moment boy shot by Chicago police

    **EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIDEO**Chicago officials on Thursday released graphic bodycam video of the moment 13-year-old Adam Toledo was fatally shot by police in late March. The boy appeared to have his hands raised in an alley at the time of the shooting.The nine-minute video began by showing an unidentified police officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2:30 a.m. on March 29 in Little Village, a neighborhood on the city's West Side.NAT POP "STOP" The body-camera video from the officer then showed him yelling "stop" to Toledo before he caught up to him and ordered him to show him his hands. Toledo appeared to raise his hands right before the officer fired one shot and then immediately ran to the boy as he fell to the ground."Shots fired, shots fired. Get an ambulance over here now... Stay with me, stay with me… Somebody bring the medical kit now!"The Chicago Police Department said immediately following the incident that Toledo had a gun in his hand. It is unclear in the video whether he did at the time of the shooting.Officers were chasing Toledo and a man after they received notification of shots fired in the area, the department said.The incident, along with Sunday's fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb and the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, has tensions running high in the region. "His hands were empty when he was shot in the chest at the hands of the officer. He did not have a gun in his hand, contrary to the reports made earlier today."Family attorney Adeena Weiss Ortiz said the young boy did not have a weapon in his hands at the time he was shot. City officials and the Toledo family urged people to remain calm as they prepared for possible civil unrest following the release of the video footage.

  • Police body-camera video captures fatal shooting at Ohio hospital

    The footage was released after Miles Jackson was fatally shot Monday at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.

  • Breonna Taylor: Publisher refuses to distribute police officer's book

    Publisher Simon & Schuster says it won't distribute the work following a backlash online.

  • Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

    A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The Canadian government had launched an appeal defending the agreement and, by association, U.S. immigration detention practices. Canada had argued the pact was necessary to manage its border with the United States.

  • Metal Guitarist Who Stormed Capitol With Bear Spray Is First Rioter To Plead Guilty

    A hundred days after the Capitol insurrection, Jon Schaffer entered a guilty plea and admitted to invading the U.S. Capitol while armed with bear spray.