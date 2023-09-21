Eric Swalwell Clocks Jim Jordan With A Well-Timed Troll

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) has no time for Republican hypocrisy.

The lawmaker called out Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Wednesday for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee more than a year ago ― or, more specifically, 496 days ago.

The congressman used a visual aid ― a running clock displayed on the screen of a laptop ― to bring home his message.

The stunt came during a House Judiciary Committee hearing where Republicans interrogated Attorney General Merrick Garland on their claims the Biden administration has “weaponized” the Justice Department.

At one point, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) suggested that Garland was in contempt of Congress because the attorney general said he could not comment on the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden.

“That is quite rich,” Swalwell said. “Because the guy who’s leaving the hearing room right now, Mr. Jordan, is about 500 days into evading his subpoena.”

Jordan, who chairs the committee, had just gotten up from his seat moments earlier.

“So, if we’re going to talk about contempt of Congress, let’s get real,” he said.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) displays two tablets at a House Judiciary hearing showing a running clock of Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) January 6th committee “Subpoena Evasion.”



“We're going to get lectured about subpoena compliance and contempt of Congress? ... Are you kidding me?” pic.twitter.com/wRPHlKZwSA — The Recount (@therecount) September 20, 2023

“Are you serious that Jim Jordan, a witness to one of the greatest crimes ever committed in America ― a crime where more prosecutions have occurred than any crime committed in America ― refuses to help his country, and we’re going to get lectured about subpoena compliance and contempt of Congress?” Swalwell continued.

Swalwell has similarly targeted Jordan in the past.

In March, after Jordan issued a spate of subpoenas to school board officials, Swalwell said it was “quite rich that we are talking about subpoena compliance under a chairman of the full committee who was absolutely out of subpoena compliance in the last Congress.”

The House committee that investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol sought to question Jordan, was heavily involved in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, about his communications with the former president and his allies in the lead up to Jan. 6, 2021.

