Eric Swalwell Enters Dem Primary With Focus on Gun Control

Representative Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) announced his entry into the crowded 2020 Democratic primary field Monday night during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.





“I talked to kids who sit in their classrooms afraid they’ll be the next victims of gun violence. They see Washington [D.C.] do nothing about it after the moments of silence,” Swalwell said. “They see lawmakers who love their guns more than our kids and none of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold on the solutions we offer, and do good in the way that we govern. I’m ready to solve these problems. I’m ready to solve these problems. I’m running for president of the United States.”

Swalwell followed the initial announcement by tweeting a video montage of his many appearances on cable news as well as words of encouragement he’s received on Twitter.

Are you ready America? Let's go big, be bold, and do good! pic.twitter.com/gk9SPDT4FN — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 8, 2019





Swalwell plans to provide more specifics on his ideal gun control policy during a Tuesday town hall in Coral Springs, Fla. with Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Casky.

The 38-year-old California lawmaker, who has risen to prominence as one of the most vocal purveyors of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative, joins several lesser-known House Democratic in the 2020 race. He’s travelled several times to Iowa but is not yet registering on any polls.

