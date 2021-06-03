Eric Swalwell says he's hired a private investigator to find Mo Brooks and serve lawsuit

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
Attorneys for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) have hired a private investigator to search for Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in order to serve a lawsuit that alleges he and other pro-Trump allies bear responsibility for the Capitol riot.

Driving the news: That's according to a court filing by Swalwell's attorneys Wednesday claiming that Brooks is avoiding being served the suit, with their calls and emails going unanswered.

  • "Plaintiff had to engage the services of a private investigator to attempt to serve Brooks personally — a difficult feat under normal circumstances that has been complicated further in the wake of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol that Defendants incited," the attorneys wrote.

  • The investigator "has spent many hours over many days" since April searching for Brooks, "to no avail," they added.

Why it matters: The lawsuit, which Swalwell has also filed against former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani, alleges that Brooks incited the Jan. 6 insurrection with his speech at a Washington, D.C., rally held before the violence erupted.

The other side: Representatives for Brooks could not immediately be reached. After the suit was filed in March, he tweeted that the accusations were "frivolous" and "meritless."

