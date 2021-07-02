Eric Trump has on-air meltdown after father’s company charged with tax crimes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Akshita Jain
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
File: Eric Trump pre-records his address to the Republican National Convention on 25 August, 2020 (Getty Images)
File: Eric Trump pre-records his address to the Republican National Convention on 25 August, 2020 (Getty Images)

After the Trump Organisation and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were charged with tax-related crimes, Eric Trump had an on-air meltdown in which he took potshots at Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.

When Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked Mr Trump if he was worried that an indictment might be filed against him or other family members, he said: “You know what? I'm not, Eric, because guess what, we've always lived amazingly clean lives.”

He went on to say: “And believe me, if they could've, they already would've. I mean, that's what they wanted, that was their end goal.”

Mr Trump’s interview came after his father Donald Trump’s company and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were charged with what prosecutors called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme.

The charges are the first to come out of a two-year investigation into the company by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office.

The former president himself was not charged with any wrongdoing and Mr Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty after he was charged with 15 felony counts.

In his interview, Mr Trump went on to attack Mr Biden. “You know, the difference is I'm not Hunter Biden,” he said and listed out a series of allegations against the president’s son.

He said: “I’m not selling paintings to undisclosed people for half a million dollars apiece. I'm not doing drugs in shady hotels.”

The president’s son had opened up about his battle with substance abuse in his memoir Beautiful Things.

Continuing his tirade against the president’s son, Mr Trump said: “I'm not going out soliciting prostitution and I'm not going out selling influence to the Ukraine and China and having lavish trips paid for while my father's commander in chief.”

In his memoir, Mr Biden said that his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company wasn’t “unethical,” but he wouldn't do it again if given a chance. He wrote: “I did nothing unethical, and have never been charged with wrongdoing,”

Mr Trump went on to say: “Don, Ivanka and I live really nice, clean lives. We work very, very hard. And guess what, long before politics ever came into our lives, we were in the business world and we were successful and we worked very hard and we lived clean lives.”

In his tirade against the Bidens, he said it’s very different for them “who were never in business until their father actually got into politics.”

Read More

Agreeable Supreme Court term ends with conservative wins

Merkel's likely heir favors her centrist path for Germany

A look at 8 lawmakers appointed to probe Jan. 6 attack

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S&P futures at record high ahead of nonfarm payrolls data

    Futures tracking the S&P 500 hovered at record highs on Friday as investors marked time ahead of closely watched employment data for more clarity on the U.S. jobs market and the fate of easy monetary policy. The Labor Department's most comprehensive jobs report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies boosted perks for workers amid booming demand, following reopening. Markets have been spearheaded by inflation and economic data in the past few sessions, with investors fearing a potentially stronger-than expected economic recovery and runaway inflation could force the Federal Reserve to pare back its support.

  • Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Raise Eyebrows With Responses To Trump Org Charges

    Donald Trump's sons left some people puzzled over their defenses of the charges filed against The Trump Organization.

  • US and Nato forces leave Bagram base in historic handover after 20 years of war in Afghanistan

    The airbase was the heart of foreign military power in the nearly two-decade-old war

  • Science, industry team up in Italy to zap virus with laser

    A United Nations-backed scientific research centre has teamed up with an Italian tech firm to explore whether laser light can be used to kill coronavirus particles suspended in the air and help keep indoor spaces safe. The joint effort between the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) of Trieste, a city in the north of Italy, and the nearby Eltech K-Laser company, was launched last year as COVID-19 was battering the country. They created a device that forces air through a sterilization chamber which contains a laser beam filter that pulverizes viruses and bacteria.

  • Man charged with assault of top UK medical officer

    Police in London said a 23-year-old man will appear in court on Friday accused of assaulting England’s chief medical officer in a park in central London. The Metropolitan Police said Lewis Hughes was charged with common assault on Thursday evening. An investigation was launched after Prof. Chris Whitty, one of the most high-profile scientists during the coronavirus pandemic, was accosted by two men in St. James’s Park on Sunday evening.

  • Raiders WR Bryan Edwards slated for breakout season in 2021

    Raiders WR Bryan Edwards slated for breakout season in 2021

  • The town with only 4 square metres of green space for every person who lives there

    After lockdown, many of us have emerged with a new appreciation for green spaces. But what about the town with the least green space per person?

  • Cosby supporters clash with anti-rape campaigner outside star’s mansion

    TV star’s conviction overturned after he served two years behind bars for sexual assault

  • Trump Organization: Top executive charged with tax crimes

    The ex-president's Trump Organization has been charged with multiple counts of tax fraud in New York.

  • Bill Cosby: Fresh Prince star Janet Hubert criticises Phylicia Rashad over Cosby support

    Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court

  • Caitlyn Jenner criticised for suggesting homeless people be moved to ‘open fields’

    ‘They’re destroying Venice Beach. They’re destroying all the businesses down there,’ says former Olympic champion seeking to become GOP governor of California

  • Remembering those who died in the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida

    As the search for survivors continues, authorities have begun to release the names of those who died. These are their stories.

  • Greece: Far-right party's fugitive deputy leader jailed

    The fugitive deputy leader of Greece’s extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party was jailed on Friday, hours after his capture by the police’s anti-terrorism division. Christos Pappas, a 59-year-old former lawmaker, had been on the run for nearly nine months, disappearing before a court sentenced him to 13 years in prison for participation in a criminal organization. Police led Pappas to a high security prison in central Greece following a brief court appearance.

  • Nebraska man charged in fatal shooting of wife of 57 years

    An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been charged with murder after telling police he shot his wife, who had Alzheimer's disease, because he was struggling to care for her. Prosecutors upgraded the charges against John Kotopka to first-degree murder on Wednesday — a week after the death of Janet Kotopka, 78. Janet Kotopka had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about two years ago and her health had deteriorated significantly, according to court documents.

  • Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene invite Britney Spears to testify to Congress

    Republican lawmakers tell star to ‘please take advantage of the empowerment that public congressional testimony can unlock’ following her revealing conservatorship testimony

  • Actor Amber Heard says she welcomed baby girl in April

    LONDON (Reuters) - "Aquaman" actor Amber Heard has revealed that she welcomed a daughter in April, sharing a picture of herself with the three-month-old on social media. In a post on Instagram late on Thursday, the 35-year-old, who was previously married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, said baby Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8.

  • No lockdown plans in Russia as virus deaths hit new record

    Russian authorities reported a record-breaking 679 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, a fourth day in a row with the highest daily death toll in the pandemic. No plans for a lockdown are being discussed, however, the Kremlin insisted. Russia has struggled to cope with a surge in infections and deaths in recent weeks that comes amid slow vaccination rates.

  • Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market flat as btc flashes rare ‘big buy signal’

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are enjoying a stable July, after a summer that has seen them fluctuate wildly. It follows a rally at the end of of June, when bitcoin rose in price from close to $30,000 on the weekend to above $36,000 on Wednesday.

  • Trump Organization and CFO Charged With Tax Crimes

    The Manhattan district attorney’s office has charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax crimes connected to a set of benefits given to employees in a 15-year tax scheme. On Thursday, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg were arraigned at the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, where the charges were announced. […]

  • Liz Cheney to serve as lone Republican on Jan. 6 riot committee

    Former President Donald Trump's top GOP nemesis Liz Cheney will serve on a committee created by House Democrats to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.