Eric Trump Asks Question About His Dad, Gets The Same Stinging Response

Lee Moran
·1 min read
Eric Trump received a resounding “no” in response to a question posed via a web address he shared on Twitter on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump’s son posted the URL doyoumissmeyet.com.

It linked to a page featuring an image of his father in front of the American flag.

The biting responses were reminiscent of those fired back at the ex-president when he asked the same question last month:

