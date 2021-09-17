Eric Trump Asks Question About His Dad, Gets The Same Stinging Response

In this article:

Eric Trump received a resounding “no” in response to a question posed via a web address he shared on Twitter on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump’s son posted the URL doyoumissmeyet.com.

It linked to a page featuring an image of his father in front of the American flag.

The biting responses were reminiscent of those fired back at the ex-president when he asked the same question last month:

I had the flu once. I had a terrible headache, and I was puking and shitting diarrhea everywhere.



I don't miss THAT, either. — Doug Profitt (@Doug_Profitt) September 16, 2021

Just like a root canal we miss you or any part of your family!!! — Tom Kauffman (@tomkat61347) September 16, 2021

No and never will! — Mitten Momma (@TheMittenMom2) September 16, 2021

Absolutely not!!! — Margie Potter (@margiepotter12) September 16, 2021

F’ck no. — Zaza Chilvers (@ZazaChilvers) September 16, 2021

No, No and NO! — CalgaryBuffalo (@calgary_buffalo) September 16, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

