Eric Trump Asks Question About His Dad, Gets The Same Stinging Response
Eric Trump received a resounding “no” in response to a question posed via a web address he shared on Twitter on Thursday.
Former President Donald Trump’s son posted the URL doyoumissmeyet.com.
It linked to a page featuring an image of his father in front of the American flag.
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 16, 2021
The biting responses were reminiscent of those fired back at the ex-president when he asked the same question last month:
I had the flu once. I had a terrible headache, and I was puking and shitting diarrhea everywhere.
I don't miss THAT, either.
— Doug Profitt (@Doug_Profitt) September 16, 2021
Just like a root canal we miss you or any part of your family!!!
— Tom Kauffman (@tomkat61347) September 16, 2021
No and never will!
— Mitten Momma (@TheMittenMom2) September 16, 2021
Absolutely not!!!
— Margie Potter (@margiepotter12) September 16, 2021
F’ck no.
— Zaza Chilvers (@ZazaChilvers) September 16, 2021
— Cristina A. 🇪🇦🇺🇸 (@crisda25) September 16, 2021
— Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) September 16, 2021
Hell to the NO! pic.twitter.com/CuzIekfjO7
— Danny (@xxdominicanxx) September 16, 2021
No, No and NO!
— CalgaryBuffalo (@calgary_buffalo) September 16, 2021
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.