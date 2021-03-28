Eric Trump: The Biden administration turned Trump immigration policy into ‘absolute junk'
Eric Trump discusses Biden immigration policy, Hunter Biden scandals and coronavirus vaccines.
A group of Republican state officials on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow them to take over the defense of a hardline immigration rule issued by former President Donald Trump's administration that barred immigrants likely to require government benefits from obtaining legal permanent residency. The 14 Republican state attorneys general, led by Ken Paxton of Texas, asked the justices to put on hold an Illinois-based federal judge's decision that threw out the so-called "public charge" rule nationwide.
Dominion and Smartmatic are filing defamation lawsuits against people who spread baseless claims that their voting machines "stole" votes for Biden.
Joe Biden said he suggested to Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that they should have a massive infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative. The US president, in his second call with the British Prime Minister since taking office, said he was concerned that Beijing's project would significantly expand its economic and political influence. "I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Mr Biden told reporters. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.
The singer and actress has been dating Polansky for more than a year.
"You know what's sick is that the president of the United States played the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way,” he said.
Former President Donald J. Trump joins 'Justice with Judge Jeanine' to discuss Biden's border crisis and much more
Escalating the GOP's push against Big Tech, Trump allies are targeting Biden nominees who worked for — or even advised — Apple, Amazon, Google or Facebook.Driving the news: The Center for American Restoration, a think tank formed by Trump-era Office of Management and Budget director Russ Vought, wrote a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Republican senators Friday urging them to reject nominees with Big Tech ties.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Powerful factions on both the left and right are uniting around a similar goal: Keep tech influence out of the Biden administration.Trump-aligned Republican groups pushing an anti-tech message are motivated by an argument that Big Tech companies have too much power over conservative speech and that antitrust laws should reel them in.In November, 32 progressive groups wrote to the Biden administration urging a rejection of Big Tech influence, arguing that its business practices are harmful to consumers and the economy.What they're saying: "We urge you and the Senate Republican conference to reject nominees to key antitrust enforcement positions if those nominees have worked as lawyers, lobbyists, or consultants for Big Tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Google or Facebook," the letter shared with Axios reads.Vought's group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, aims to keep pressing on cultural issues Trump rallied his base around, like voter fraud and the power of big tech and social media, Axios' Lachlan Markay previously reported. The letter is signed by more than a dozen other conservative groups, including the Conservative Partnership Institute, the Internet Accountability Project and the Media Research Center.Between the lines: Candidates the Biden administration is vetting for key antitrust enforcement roles at the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice do not generally have direct ties to Big Tech, so the request is more symbolic than anything.Attacking technology companies is a rare area of alignment for the left and right, but has largely been driven by opposite underlying ideologies.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Gabriel Sterling, a Republican election official in Georgia, made a name for himself late last year when he defended the integrity of his state's presidential vote and frequently debunked former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud. Now, though, he's defending a controversial new state voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last week that critics say will particularly affect voters of color. In an interview with MSNBC's Joshua Johnson on Friday night, Sterling did not appear to agree with his fellow Georgia Republicans, including Kemp, who argued that reforms were necessary after the 2020 election, even though there's no evidence of widespread fraud despite multiple recounts and an audit of ballot signatures. "Politicians gonna politic," but that doesn't mean there aren't "good things" in the law, he said, praising the switch from signature verification to identification number verification, in particular. “Politics is gonna politic” top GA elections official @GabrielSterling tells @NBCJoshua. “They wanted to do this in response to a lot of the fraudulent claims of the president, absolutely. But it doesn’t mean there aren’t good things [in the law].” pic.twitter.com/Fz8Cy3K5zy — The Week with Joshua Johnson (@TheWeekMSNBC) March 26, 2021 "Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone's vote," Sterling wrote on Twitter later. "Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money. The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election." The Week's Bonnie Krisitian writes that there are indeed "some common sense reforms" in the bill, as Sterling argues, but other measures, like criminalizing both photographing your own ballot and giving people food and water while they wait in line to vote or reducing the number of absentee ballot boxes available and limiting the time someone can request an absentee ballot, are "blatantly restrictive." Read more at The Week. More stories from theweek.comWhy conservatives should hate Georgia's voting restrictions5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesThe Republican surrender to gun violence
Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama are voting on whether to unionize, and the standoff has led to a Twitter feud between Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and two Democratic senators. Amazon on Friday shot back at U.S. senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for their criticism of the company amid the union campaign. Amazon responded to Warren after the senator accused the company of using tax loopholes: "You make the tax laws @SenWarren; we just follow them. If you don't like the laws you've created, by all means, change them. Here are the facts: Amazon has paid billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone." 1/3 You make the tax laws @SenWarren; we just follow them. If you don't like the laws you've created, by all means, change them. Here are the facts: Amazon has paid billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021 Warren replied, "I didn't write the loopholes you exploit — your armies of lawyers and lobbyists did." She added, "You bet I'll fight to make you pay your fair share. And fight your union-busting. And fight to break up Big Tech so you're not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets." Earlier, Warren had criticized Amazon, saying it exploits "loopholes and tax havens to pay close to nothing in taxes. There's a growing mountain of evidence pointing out how Amazon pays very little in taxes compared to its annual sales and profits." Amazon also slammed Sanders, who was at the company's Alabama plant on Friday to support workers. During a rally, Sanders attacked Amazon and founder Jeff Bezos, saying: "Why, when you have so much money — more money than can be spent in a million lifetimes — why are you spending millions trying to defeat an effort on the part of workers here who want nothing more than decent wages, decent benefits, decent working conditions?" Responding to Sanders, Amazon tweeted, "There's a big difference between talk and action. @SenSanders has been a powerful politician in Vermont for 30 years, and their min wage is still $11.75. Amazon's is $15, plus great health care from day one. Sanders would rather talk in Alabama than act in Vermont." The fight between Amazon and members of Congress leaders didn't end there. Representative Mark Pocan, Democrat of Wisconsin, tweeted at Amazon this week that a $15 wage alone doesn't make a good workplace "when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles." Amazon responded to Pocan by tweeting, "You don't really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us." Employees of the company's Alabama plant are voting in a mail-in election on whether to unionize. The vote is scheduled to end on Monday. Photo courtesy Amazon. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSaudi Aramco Sees Profit Fall Nearly 45% On Lower Oil DemandElon Musk To Bernie Sanders: "I Am Accumulating Resources To Help Make Life Multiplanetary"© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The Georgia GOP secretary of state who bucked Donald Trump is up against serious resistance within his own party.
"The police officer asked the Senator for identification, which she provided, and then proceeded to the airport," Blackburn's office said.
In one of Mexico's most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night, exhausted from the journey, disillusioned about not getting a chance to seek asylum and at a crossroads about where to go next. Marisela Ramirez, who was returned to Reynosa about 4 a.m. Thursday, brought her 14-year-old son and left five other children — one only 8 months old — in Guatemala because she couldn't afford to pay smugglers more money. Now, facing another agonizing choice, she leaned toward sending her son across the border alone to settle with a sister in Missouri, aware that the United States is allowing unaccompanied children to pursue asylum.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed legislation on Friday that will allow doctors to turn away some patients due to religious or moral objections.Why it matters: It's a move opponents say will enable service providers to discriminate against patients, including LGBTQ people and others, AP writes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The provision, which won't take effect until this summer, gives providers "the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience." It also claims to prohibit discrimination, per AP.Refusal laws, often called “conscience” laws, are also deemed "dangerous" for women, per NARAL. Such measures "permit a broad range of individuals and institutions—including hospitals, health-care providers, pharmacists, employers, and insurers— to refuse to provide, pay, counsel, or even refer for medical treatment."The new law is likely to face a challenge in court.Worth noting: The Trump administration issued a similar rule in May 2019, allowing health care workers to refuse to provide operations like abortion, sterilization or assisted suicide, according to NPR.A federal judge struck the rule down before it took effect, per CNBC.What they're saying: "I support this right of conscience so long as emergency care is exempted and conscience objection cannot be used to deny general health service to any class of people," Hutchinson said in a statement. Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said: “Governor Hutchinson is proving himself to be a cruel opponent of equality by signing this draconian medical refusal bill,” per a Friday afternoon statement.HRC cited a number of scenarios in which a medical worker's refusal to provide non-emergency treatment could cause serious harm, such as:Pharmacies refusing to fill prescriptions for birth control and antiretrovirals to treat HIV infection.A doctor refusing to maintain hormone treatments for a trans patient who needed inpatient care for an infection.The big picture: LGBTQ people already face discrimination in health care and are often likely to skip routine care, per the Center for American Progress. It comes as part of a series of measures aimed at transgender people, many of which flew through the state's Republican-led legislature this year. Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law a measure to bar trans women and girls from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
A year later, Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) recalls the race against time to establish the Paycheck Protection Program to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - India gave 1.2 million free doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh on Saturday, its foreign minister said, as Dhaka urged New Delhi to maintain a regular supply of shots to battle the pandemic. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the offering at the end of a two-day tour of Bangladesh to celebrate its 50th independence anniversary. The trip also marked Modi's first foreign travel since the outbreak of the pandemic.
'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host examines Biden's gun control measures and aim for a total ban on 'assault weapons'
Pop's only 35 wins from matching Don Nelson.
There's a particular cocktail of jealousy when your better half gets jabbed before you.
Lee Wong, chairman of the West Chester, Ohio, Township Board of Trustees, condemned anti-Asian violence during an unscripted moment that has gone viral.
One month after Nicholas Braun took to Instagram to see if Kim Kardashian would take a chance on the Succession star, he returned to the platform to let his fans know she hasn't responded.