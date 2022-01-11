Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

Eric Trump shared some unusual thoughts on Fox News this week about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ legal actions against his father, Donald Trump.

“She ran on the campaign promise of suing my father because she didn’t believe in his political party,” the son of the former president claimed.

James’ civil investigation is not about the former president’s politics; it’s focused on potential fraud in the Trump Organization, including whether the company manipulated the value of its real estate holdings.

However, Eric Trump said the suit “violates the Constitution”:

Eric Trump says Letitia James suing Trump violates the constitution pic.twitter.com/x6R9HAJmMF — Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2022

Trump has filed a lawsuit attempting to block the investigation, also claiming it violates the Constitution by depriving him of “life, liberty, or property, without due process of law” and accusing James of trying to harass him.

Eric Trump went one step further and called the effort un-American.

“This is what you’d expect from Russia,” he said. “This is what you’d expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff.”

Given the nature of the allegations against the family and the business, and given his own father’s constant threats to jail political opponents, Eric Trump’s name quickly began trending on Twitter:

And my not winning an Oscar also violates the Constitution. What to do?? https://t.co/SISSuOALtz — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) January 11, 2022

The Founding Frauders were geniuses. https://t.co/68pkIUOKzj — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 11, 2022

His father’s number one campaign promise was to lock up political rivals. https://t.co/r1SlWndLX0 — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) January 11, 2022

Dude, are you okay?

— you sound scared https://t.co/GhOENBQHFE — 🎶🎹—((( Fredàé )))—🎹🎶 (@fredifredae) January 11, 2022

Normally I can't stand the sound of whining, but Eric trump's whining about Letitia James' investigation is an exquisite 2022 whine. 🍷 https://t.co/9nusvzfFI0 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 11, 2022

Between this and Eric Trump's rant on Fox tonight, I'm actually starting to think there might be some real pressure being applied in NY and GA. https://t.co/F9q6CcY2j2 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 11, 2022

I have pan-fried smarter things than Eric Trump and used them as a garnish on a side salad. https://t.co/Wpl7SKN1cf — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) January 11, 2022

Eric has no idea what's in the Constitution, nor does he care. https://t.co/g8SYjBgqUP — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) January 11, 2022

Eric Trump referencing the Constitution is like Marco Rubio referencing the Bible. Neither one of them has ever read it. https://t.co/vMCxmVGcKO — San Cho (@Sancho1549) January 11, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.