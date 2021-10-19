Eric Trump Criticizes Joe Biden's Delaware Visit, Despite His Dad's Own Travel Schedule

Eric Trump on Monday called out President Joe Biden for visiting his home in Delaware — and conveniently did not mention that his own father regularly left the White House to go to various properties he owned.

While discussing supply chain issues during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, the former president’s son criticized Biden.

“When Afghanistan is falling, guess what? You have President Biden, who is in Delaware not solving that problem,” Trump said. “Why is it that every person in the Biden Cabinet flees and runs away every single time there’s a problem as opposed to actually putting their head down, getting to work and solving the damn problem?”

Many Twitter users noted the discrepancy between Trump’s gripe and the actions of his father. As president, Donald Trump regularly used taxpayer money to visit his properties and play golf. He visited one of his Trump Organization properties on 428 days of his presidency, according to a Washington Post report from January.

Eric Trump criticizes Joe Biden for spending time at his personal property instead of the White House. Irony is deader than dead. pic.twitter.com/p0EDnZ825D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2021

I can't even..... I simply have no "evens" left. https://t.co/pQT6xdNM9z — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) October 19, 2021

Things I care about more than Eric's brain dead observations:

-The failed insurrection

-Gerrymandering

-2022 election

-Voter Suppression

-A good Kentucky bourbon

-pretty much anything else, up to and including the sound of one hand clapping. https://t.co/HbIFICAFgq — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 19, 2021

Breaking news: Eric Trump believes a sitting President shouldn’t spend time at their personal properties.



Imagine walking through life like Eric Trump. I can’t imagine self-reflection is a huge part of his day. https://t.co/LEceukCL5X — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) October 19, 2021

Eric Trump says a sitting president shouldn't spend time at his personal property.



According to @pbump, Donald Trump visited a Trump Organization property on 428 days of his presidency, or one visit every 3.4 days: https://t.co/pmUpSNNNy9https://t.co/yGeLrq3ROD — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) October 19, 2021

Eric Trump is right. President Biden has a lot of nerve going to his own private home in Delaware. Instead, he should go to Mar-a-Lago and charge Secret Service agents $650 a night to stay in his own hotel. That’s the way real gangstas roll. 😉 https://t.co/cxe1AlvK8whttps://t.co/M8X8Bepfu7 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 19, 2021

Just imagine lacking this much self-awareness and being so removed from reality.



Honestly, it's probably freeing not to be constrained by logic or reason. https://t.co/tN5Byx6hy4 — Get the shot. Wear the mask. (@DaddyFiles) October 19, 2021

Eric and Junior trend all the time, and 100% of those times it’s because they said something really, really, really stupid. https://t.co/mHznu3Wak3 — Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) October 19, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

