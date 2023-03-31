Eric Trump Fumes Over A Pharmacy Chain In The Wake Of Dad's Indictment

Just hours after news broke of Donald Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, his son Eric Trump questioned why New York officials have their “attention” on his father and not on where CVS displays pain relievers.

Eric Trump, who called the indictment “third world prosecutorial misconduct” in a tweet, suggested in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James have political motives in targeting his father.

He claimed that his family didn’t receive “so much as a speeding ticket” before his father’s presidency and name-dropped CVS during his claim that New York City was falling apart.

“I went into literally CVS the other day, and you can’t buy Tylenol because it’s locked behind these glass counters because there’s so much theft, there’s so much looting, there’s so much homelessness and crime,” he said.

“But their attention is going after Donald Trump.”

Eric Trump: I went into literally CVS yesterday and you can’t buy Tylenol because it’s locked behind these glass counters… but yet their attention is going after Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/WsGA1oBsGv — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2023

The claim from the former president’s son comes weeks after the New York Police Department reported a reduction in crime last month compared to February 2022.

He later argued that his father “deserves a pass” before Hannity then claimed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received a pass.

You can watch more clips from Eric Trump’s interview with Hannity below.

Eric Trump: At some point, the guy deserves a pass

Hannity: Hillary Clinton got a pass pic.twitter.com/3VKFMBeBmt — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2023

Eric not sounding too good pic.twitter.com/PnshYzgDRe — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2023

An emotional Eric Trump on Soros pic.twitter.com/shlpFvJzgM — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2023

Eric Trump: These people campaigned on video saying they were going to do this when they got elected.. That was their calling card. This was their mission. This is what they promised Soros. It’s why they received the big checks. pic.twitter.com/UC5rFXy8cj — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2023

