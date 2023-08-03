Eric Trump Mercilessly Mocked For Clueless Claim About Prison For Opponents

Eric Trump, a son of Donald Trump, is getting a blunt fact-check on social media over a claim he made during a Fox News interview on Wednesday evening.

“It’s sad. We’re no better than some of these Third World countries around the world,” he said. “We are literally trying to imprison political opponents. We’re better than this.”

The former president isn’t facing charges for being a political opponent but rather for multiple alleged crimes in multiple cases, including indictments in New York over hush-money payments, in Florida over the mishandling of classified documents and in Washington, D.C., over a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

But Eric Trump’s critics quickly zeroed in on something else: Threatening political opponents with prison has been a central theme of his father’s campaigns since he entered politics in 2015.

Trump’s campaign rally crowds routinely chanted “Lock her up” in regards to then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016. During a 2016 debate, Trump told her “you’ll be in jail” if he won the election.

And Eric Trump himself led “Lock him up” chants about Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, during a 2019 campaign rally.

Trump’s middle son was given a quick reminder of his own recent history:

The brazenness of the ‘lock her up’ crowd. The sheer brazenness and shamelessness. This is what authoritarianism looks like. Flatly denying and/or rewriting reality and seeing if their followers follow along. https://t.co/9Nyf6FSm3D — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 3, 2023

Yeah, I have been to and watched 75 Trump rallies with, “Lock her up!” happening, so … https://t.co/rr2isaIMST — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 3, 2023

You guys had no problem with the “lock her up chants,” the email lady didn’t even break the law. https://t.co/zVNTo8L7KD — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) August 3, 2023

Bro, your father wanted to imprison Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/L5ZZYwjrC1 — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) August 3, 2023

From the people who literally chanted "lock her up" REPEATEDLY. Irony is so so so dead. https://t.co/d2MR8ga5GP — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 (@HawaiiDelilah) August 3, 2023

K, so here's the thing: is IS okay to prosecute a political opponent if (a) he committed a literal fuck-ton of crimes, and especially if (b) he's using the "political opponent" gig purely to try to hide from their consequences, just as he only ran for President to make money. https://t.co/wDvHYqEi9L — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) August 3, 2023