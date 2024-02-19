Eric Trump Mocked Over Brazenly False Claim About His Father In New York

Eric Trump made a wild claim about his father, Donald Trump, as he railed against New York after last week’s landmark ruling in the fraud case against his family.

“My father built the skyline of New York City, and this is the thanks he gets?” he said on Fox News on Friday evening, hours after a judge ordered the former president to pay $355 million.

Eric Trump and his brother, Donald Trump Jr., were each ordered to pay $4 million in the case, and all three are also facing other sanctions.

They’ve vowed to appeal.

Angry Eric Trump: “My father built the skyline of New York City. And this is the thanks he gets?" pic.twitter.com/XnFPXMP3oH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 17, 2024

Donald Trump owns or manages several buildings on the New York City skyline. Some, such as Trump Tower, were built for him. Others were built previously, by other owners, with Trump later acquiring some share of ownership or interest. In still other cases, Trump’s company did not build and does not own the building, but manages the property.

Curbed has a look at his real estate portfolio in New York.

Even including all of those properties, the buildings do not add up to a large portion of the skyline, nor do they include its most distinctive features, as the former president’s critics were quick to point out on X:

This is funny for two reasons. 1) Trump in no way “built the skyline of New York City” and 2) The suggestion that Trump conducted any business anywhere at anytime for any reasons other than selfishness or economic self-interest. Like he deserves NYC’s gratitude? LOL https://t.co/vDDC3jg7cg — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 17, 2024

My father built the Pyramids of Giza https://t.co/4no69MDSSR — Jim Drumheller🐾☮️🟧 (@JimDrumheller) February 17, 2024

I grew up in New York City. I knew the skyline of New York City. Many people built the skyline of New York City. Donald Trump was not one of them. https://t.co/KgxSZh2hdC — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 17, 2024

My father built the Hanging Gardens Of Babylon. https://t.co/XKZ2aTWkue — Sam Peckinpah’s Angry Ghost (@peckinpah_s) February 17, 2024

This motherfucker has been in the attic entirely too long. https://t.co/dw5JCJaP8a — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 17, 2024

Hey @EricTrump, my dad built the Mayan Temples. And he's not a criminal! https://t.co/l4gyew0crs — Inspector Gadget 🏳️🌈 (@Onemoretime2212) February 17, 2024

I keep "learning" new "facts" about Trump https://t.co/mVN4MCj7C6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 17, 2024

My father built the Las Vegas strip and created the Margarita machine in every casino. https://t.co/ZNd6ar34LL — Skye (@Skye3411) February 17, 2024

Trump towers in New York City are like the pieces of Jenga that if you remove them, nothing’s different. You mad twat. https://t.co/M4ObB5OPM4 — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) February 17, 2024

My father built this city. He built this city. He built this city on rock and roll. https://t.co/RqGiADaFD9 — j☀️ (@my_good_karma) February 18, 2024

Your father destroyed historic Art Deco friezes that he pledged to preserve when he razed the Bonwit Teller building. Your tacky asses ruined more than you built. https://t.co/khduR0xjxJ — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) February 17, 2024

Well, my father invented the light bulb, the wheel, the telephone, and fire. https://t.co/kZqjIB0A5G — Just a Pilgrim on this Road (@just_pilgrim) February 17, 2024

The Flatiron, Chrysler, and Empire State buildings beg to differ, petal.@EricTrumphttps://t.co/ZVAeJ79p7c — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) February 17, 2024

My father built this skyline. And this is the thanks he gets? pic.twitter.com/MK7Wttux3p — Rick Lenzie (@RickLenzie) February 17, 2024

Makes you wonder how this family ever was suspected of fraud. https://t.co/p4E5JP9KnN — Mike Gehrke (@mikegehrke) February 17, 2024

My Father built the Eiffel Tower and what thanks did he get? https://t.co/vgY9ELSG4T — Nana 🐝 still wears a mask 😷 🇺🇦 (@ValMackinnon) February 17, 2024

Your dad didn't build the skyline. But he did brag about having the tallest building after 9/11...because he's a soulless, pathological liar, grifty ghoul. https://t.co/m3ngNgdldO — 🌻 Emily Brandwin 🌻 (@CIAspygirl) February 17, 2024

My father built the Great Wall of China. https://t.co/IJTM2C5hwW — Eric Rosen (@erosen1) February 17, 2024

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most. https://t.co/Hw7dyfn7BL — Sean Herrala (@seanherrala) February 17, 2024