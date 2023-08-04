Eric Trump once promoted ‘lock her up’ chants. Here’s what he’s saying now

Good Morning America

A majority of Americans (51%) think Tuesday's federal indictment of former President Donald Trump related to Jan. 6 and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election is very serious, marking the highest figure yet of the three indictments he's faced, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. Just over half -- 52% -- think Trump should have been charged with a crime in this case, while 32% said he should not have been. At the same time, 46% think the charges against Trump are politically motivated, while 40% do not, per the ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel.