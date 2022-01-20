Eric Trump Pleaded The Fifth More Than 500 Times In Deposition, Court Filing Says

Eric Trump and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg invoked their Fifth Amendment rights more than 500 times when questioned by the New York attorney general’s office for its investigation into the company’s finances, according to a Tuesday court filing.

“Eric Trump then invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to more than 500 questions over six hours,” the filing says of an Oct. 5, 2020, interview with former President Donald Trump’s son.

Weisselberg reportedly did so during an interview on Sept. 24, 2020: “After answering a number of preliminary questions, Allen Weisselberg invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to more than 500 questions over five-and-a-half hours.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office argues that these instances demonstrate that the men were aware of potential criminal liability in the case.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were indicted in another investigation, led by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, on July 1, 2021, on charges that include scheme conspiracy, grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records.

In her motion to compel Tuesday, James argued that Donald Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, should be forced to testify under oath as part of her office’s ongoing civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s business dealings.

James’ motion seeks a court order enforcing testimonial subpoenas issued to the three Trumps, as well as the production of documents that have been withheld since they were subpoenaed in 2019.

“For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delay tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings,” James said in a statement.

She said her investigation had uncovered “significant evidence” that suggests Donald Trump and the company “falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit.”

Eric Trump lashed out at James over the motion, tweeting: “Letitia you can not escape your own words. This is all window dressing for your abuse of office and ethical misconduct (which we are prosecuting you for) and northing more than a PR move to revive a political career after your gubernatorial disaster.”

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit last month to try and halt the investigation, accusing James of being politically motivated to “harass” him and his family.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

