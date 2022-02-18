  • Oops!
Eric Trump Has Some Really Weird Ideas About His Dream Dinner Date

Ed Mazza
·3 min read
  Eric Trump
    Eric Trump
    American businessman and philanthropist
  Jesus
    Jesus
    Jewish preacher and religious leader, central figure of Christianity
  Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

Eric Trump recently played the “dream dinner guest” game and ― like many people ― he picked Jesus Christ as his supper companion.

So far so good.

But unlike many people, he doesn’t want to chat about life’s big questions, telling the conservative website Daily Wire he wants to gripe about President Joe Biden instead. Trump said he’d ask Jesus:

“Did you envision this happening to the United States of America? Did you ever envision a person as incompetent as Joe Biden running the United States of America? How in the world did this happen?”

Trump also said he wants to know if the Biden presidency was a heavenly lesson intended to show the people the difference between GOP leadership and Democratic leadership.

“Sometimes I think about that,” he said in a clip posted online by Media Matters:

Twitter users were aghast:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

