Eric Trump Reveals His Early Morning Routine And People Aren't Buying It

Eric Trump claimed this week that he led a “clean and positive life” by waking up at 4:30 a.m. every single day to say the Pledge of Allegiance to his two young children, aged 5 and 3.

“And then I say the Lord’s Prayer and I say two other little family prayers that we have, then I make them say something that’s meaningful to them,” the second-born son of former President Donald Trump told Julie Green, a self-styled “prophet” who has claimed President Joe Biden is secretly dead.

“I do this every single night at 7:45 no matter where I am in the world,” the Trump scion confusingly continued. “If I can’t be there, I’m doing it on FaceTime … and honestly, guys, that’s how I live a clean, positive life.”

Watch the video here:

Eric Trump: “I wake up at 4:30 in the morning every single morning. I say the Pledge of Allegiance’ to my 5 year old and my 3 year old. Then I say the Lord’s Prayer, then I say 2 other family prayers. That’s how I live a clean, positive life.” pic.twitter.com/eYuOB94rHW — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 8, 2022

Eric is married to Lara Trump, who in September drew backlash for sharing a video of their visibly upset son out in heavy rain during Hurricane Ian, which she described at the time as “character building.”

People on Twitter had thoughts about Eric Trump’s claim.

“This is the MOST never happened thing ever,” cracked one critic.

"Then I go to work as executive vice president of a company convicted by a jury of criminal tax fraud." https://t.co/8Qp8DIcHxL — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 8, 2022

Obviously none of this actually happens. https://t.co/DW85KykdrF — Lecia Michelle: Author, Activist & Photographer🐝 (@LeciaMichelle11) December 9, 2022

I live a clean positive life by teaching my kids not to attack government officials and try to overthrow the U.S. government but different strokes, etc. https://t.co/pMC5gbPRTC — @AshaRangappa@masthead.social (@AshaRangappa_) December 9, 2022

"Dear God don't let us all go to prison" is NOT a family prayer. https://t.co/wNooIs4AzX — JillCallison (@JillCallison) December 8, 2022

I do this to my plants https://t.co/F0iFEO7RKs — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) December 9, 2022

He doesn't do any of this. https://t.co/pDcUpVQQDW — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) December 9, 2022

"Mommy why is Daddy scream weeping the pledge of allegiance at us at 4:30 in the morning?" https://t.co/oTxjCfYg8w — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) December 9, 2022

Does ANYONE believe a word this guy says? https://t.co/mXM5IXu0fI — Ellen Hopkins (@EllenHopkinsLit) December 8, 2022

You know all those 'of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most' memes? They are obsolete.



This is the MOST never happened thing ever. https://t.co/5GQloeDr54 — Charlotte Honigman (@honigmaydl) December 9, 2022

