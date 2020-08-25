At RNC, Eric Trump tells his father 'keep fighting for what is right'

Eric Trump used most of his speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday to echo President Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden, Democrats and the news media, and closed by telling his father to “keep fighting for what is right.”

“Our movement followed the pattern of so many that came before us,” Eric Trump said in a pretaped speech from inside the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, a historic federal building in Washington. “First, we were ignored. Then we were laughed at. Then they fought us. And then, together, we won.

He then launched into attack lines reminiscent of the president’s campaign speeches, falsely claiming that Biden and the Democratic party “want to destroy the monuments of our forefathers,” “disrespect our flag,” and “burn the Stars and Stripes that represent patriotism and the American dream.”

Calling Biden a “career politician who has never signed the front of a check,” Eric Trump said the Democratic nominee “has pledged to defund the police and take away our cherished Second Amendment.” Biden has said he has no such intentions.

“The Democrats want to defund, destroy and disrespect our law enforcement,” he said. “The Democrats want an America where your thoughts and opinions are censored when they do not align with their own.

“This is the fight that we are in right now. And it is a fight that only my father can win.”

Eric Trump addresses the Republican National Convention from the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Screengrab via Reuters TV)

Eric Trump spoke at the convention a day after his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., and the same day that his sister Tiffany Trump delivered speeches from the same venue.

“Our family lost friends, but it only pushed us to fight harder,” he said.

As the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump has become ensnared in an investigation by the New York State attorney general into allegations that the company committed fraud by inflating the value of President Trump’s assets in order to secure loans and obtain tax benefits.

In a court filing made public on Monday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James asked a state Supreme Court judge in Manhattan to compel Eric Trump to cooperate with the probe after he abruptly canceled an interview with her office last month.

Story continues

In an interview with Fox News Radio Tuesday, Eric Trump said he thinks James should “recuse herself” from the case because she “detests my father” and “campaigned on taking my father down.”

Eric Trump has been active in the Trump campaign, often appearing alongside his wife, Lara Trump, a campaign adviser, to warm up the crowd for his father at rallies.

“In closing, I’d like to speak directly to my father,” he said at the end of his address to the convention. “I miss working alongside you every day, but I’m damn proud to be on the front lines of this fight. I am proud of what you are doing for this country. I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for. I am proud to watch you give them hell. Never stop. Continue to be unapologetic. Keep fighting for what’s right.

“Let’s go get another four years,” Eric Trump added. “I love you very much!”

