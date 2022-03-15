Eric Trump Roasted Over Wild Claims About His Dad's Relationship With Putin

Eric Trump made a series of claims about his father’s “great relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that set off ridicule on social media.

“Putin was in with the KGB, he can read people, and he could tell that Donald Trump was a very strong person,” Eric Trump responded when Fox News’ Sean Hannity asked him why Putin did not invade Ukraine during the Trump administration.

Eric Trump: Putin was in with the KGB. He can read people and he could tell that Donald Trump was a very strong person pic.twitter.com/1BqhstcUMP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2022

He pointed to the former president’s relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“And what did my father say? ‘You know, Kim, you mess around with us, you will be met with fire and fury, the likes of which you have never seen before.’ Right?” he said. “And then a couple months later, they’re shaking hands in North Korea, and the relationship was perfect.”

According to the younger Trump, this “perfect” relationship demonstrated backbone. “Biden does the exact opposite of that every single day.”

Hannity then asked his guest to explain why President Joe Biden has not retaliated against reported Russian threats of using “nukes,” chemical weapons, bioweapons or cyber warfare.

“Rather than say, ‘We’ll do that to you if you ever dare touch us,’ it just, you know, it seems like Joe gets afraid,” Hannity said.

The U.S. and its NATO allies have imposed substantial economic sanctions on Russia and approved billions in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine but have stopped short of any moves that could provoke open conflict between NATO and Russia that could escalate into a nuclear war.

Trump claimed his father would have simply called up Putin and said, “‘Vladimir, don’t even think about it.’”

Eric Trump: My father would’ve called up and said “Vladimir, don’t even think about it. Don’t even try us. I’m telling you it’s not going to work out very well for you” pic.twitter.com/Zy1FiYiOJp — Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2022

He later added that his father shared a great relationship with Putin while Biden “has no relationship with Putin.”

Trump was notoriously deferential to autocratic leaders like Putin, Kim, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while frequently criticizing U.S. allies. As president, he routinely sided with Putin despite Russian aggression against Ukraine and refused to condemn his actions even after the invasion of Ukraine.

Many commentators noted that they had no issue with Biden’s lack of a relationship with Putin.

Mussolini had a great relationship with Hitler. Churchill had no relationship with Hitler. https://t.co/4yt837Mz6Q — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 15, 2022

I really don't want my President having a "great relationship" with fucking dictators. These losers think fellating an autocrat makes them powerful. It doesn't. It just makes you his pet. https://t.co/Q08Go2R5yV — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 15, 2022

And Eric, Mussolini had a great relationship with Hitler. You are making a great and true point. Corrupt thugs understand each other. Good people have trouble understanding guys like your DAD. https://t.co/sPOcHPt75g — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 15, 2022

This don’t make your dad sound as good as you think it does. @erictrumphttps://t.co/ZuUVVy35Ts — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 15, 2022

Yes @EricTrump, your daddy had a great relationship with Putin, if you consider your daddy being led around on a leash for four years a great relationship. https://t.co/m46ASWy3B6 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 15, 2022

Some of Eric Trump’s other assertions also inspired mockery:

And Vladimir would've said to him, with tears streaming down his face, "Oh Donald, yo are so strong and manly ... I really wanted to invade Ukraine and bomb them back to the stone age, but your incredible manliness has convinced me not to."🙄 https://t.co/RDVF0aiD3c — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) March 15, 2022

Eric stares in the mirror at night and whispers "I'm better than Don Jr. I'm better than Don Jr. I'm better than Don Jr." until the tears stop. https://t.co/fE1vgw6WM6 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 15, 2022

This might be the funniest thing @EricTrump has ever said and he is a perpetually unfunny utter imbecile of special ilk. https://t.co/E5hjUncfyy — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@SpiroAgnewGhost) March 15, 2022

Super Secret Agent Man was tested at the highest levels. Nobody would believe how high those levels were. Super strong levels, big, strong manly KGB agents came up with tears in their eyes saying Sir, what a strong man you are. The biggest, most strongest who ever lived! https://t.co/9o3zgvVwGr — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) March 15, 2022

