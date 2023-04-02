Eric Trump said passengers on a commercial flight hugged him when his father was indicted

Eric Trump. Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Eric Trump said that he was on a commercial flight when news broke about his father's indictment and that fellow passengers came up to hug him.

"I was on a plane. I was on a commercial flight when this whole indictment broke. People were coming up to me, giving me hugs. The support is unbelievable out there," Trump told Fox News on Saturday.

"People understand that we've literally become a banana republic, that they've made a mockery out of our legal system in this country," he continued.

A grand jury in New York voted to bring criminal charges against Trump for his role in a 2016 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, making him the first former president to be charged with a crime.

It is not yet clear what the exact charges are, but reports suggest that Trump faces about 30 charges relating to document fraud.

Since news of Trump's indictment broke on Thursday, his children and many Republicans have spoken out in support of him.

Eric, 39, and his brother Donald Jr. have raged against the news, calling it "third-world prosecutorial misconduct." Immediately after the news broke, Donald Jr. called the indictment "Communist-level shit" that would make Mao, Stalin, and Pol Pot "blush."

Trump's daughter Ivanka shared a comparatively lukewarm statement on Instagram: "I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both."

A recent report from People magazine suggested that Ivanka is tired of advising her "impossible" father and is keeping her distance from politics.

