Eric Trump says Donald "built the skyline of New York City" in rant on civil fraud trial penalty

Weighing-in on his father being hit with a $355 million penalty (plus growing interest) at the conclusion of his NY civil fraud trial, Eric Trump lashed out at the state itself during an appearance on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” Friday night.

Crediting Donald Trump with building the skyline of New York City, he said, "this is the thanks he gets for doing absolutely nothing wrong, not a dollar of financial loss? The exact opposite, hundreds of millions of dollars in financial gain,” mourning the state he believed to have embraced his family.

“New York is a hopeless place at this point. It’s so sad," he furthered. "This judge ruled against my father before we even went to trial. He ruled against our entire family. It was a setup from the very beginning. This was never supposed to be in that court. It was supposed to be in the commercial division. They would never allow it to get there.”

Ordered to pay more than $4 million himself in the ruling, and barred from serving in top business roles in the state for up to two years, Eric went on to caution "anybody even thinking about moving to New York to just be careful."

"This is not the state that my father grew up in. This is not the state that we grew up in."

