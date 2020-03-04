Eric Trump says father held rally for 30,000 in venue only capable of fitting 8,600

Eric Trump falsely claimed Tuesday night that his father Donald Trump spoke to 30,000 people at a rally on Monday.

Speaking to Fox News during the coverage of Super Tuesday, Mr Trump claimed his father spoke to 30,000 people at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the arena only holds 8,600.

Twitter user Aaron Rupar shared the seven second clip of the 36-year-old, highlighting that the arena holds a lot less than claimed.

Eric Trump just claimed that "my father had 30,000 in an arena in Charlotte last night." (The Bojangles Center in which the rally was held holds 8,600 people.) pic.twitter.com/aMiuwyWxYd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2020

This is not the first time that the Trump family have lied about the number of attendees at an event or rally.

After his inauguration, his first public event as president, Mr Trump asked for photos to be edited to make the crowd look bigger according to The Guardian.

Then, last year the US President was publicly called out by a fire department in El Paso, Texas, after he claimed in his speech that fire department officials helped him get 10,000 people into his rally.

The coliseum only holds around 6,500 people and Enrique D Aguilar, a spokesperson for the department denied Mr Trump was given special permission, telling the El Paso Times “It might be 10,000 with the people outside,".

Last year, The Washington Post's Fact Checker database claimed that the US President averages 22 lies and inaccuracies every day.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

