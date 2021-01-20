Eric Trump says he will 'never forget Buckingham Palace' as family seen in tears at farewell ceremony

Donald Trump's family appear sombre as they watch his final speech as president - Reuters

Eric Trump said he will "never forget Buckingham Palace" as he looked back on his father's four years in office after a tearful farewell ceremony.

The president's second eldest son said it had been the honour of his life to have had a "front row seat to the most remarkable and consequential presidencies in American history".

He went on to enumerate his father's achievements in office, listing his tax cuts, support for the second Amendment and Middle East peace deals.

He singled out his visit to the UK, which included a State banquet hosted by the Queen in 2019.

"I will never forget Buckingham Palace and the beaches of Normandy," he said in a tweet. "It's truly a journey I will never forget," he said.

The president's family gathered at Joint Base Andrews for the ceremony - Reuters

The tribute came after members of the Trump family gathered for a farewell send-off for outgoing president Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday morning.

"So just a goodbye. We love you," Mr Trump told supporters as he prepared to board Air Force One to head to Florida. "We will be back in some form."

The outgoing president also praised his children for their hard work, saying they could have chosen to have an easier life.

"It's been something very special. We've accomplished a lot," Mr Trump told them.

"People have no idea how hard this family worked, and they worked for you. They could have had a much easier life. But they did a fantastic job. I just want to thank all of you - every one."

Ivanka Trump appeared to briefly tear up as she waved her father off - Reuters

As he spoke, members of the Trump family appeared to be overcome with emotion, with Eric, Donald Trump Jnr, and Ivanka Trump, all appearing close to tears. Mr Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany, 27, also seemed watery-eyed as she watched.

All three of the former president's eldest children have played an active role on the campaign trail while Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner held roles as senior White House advisers.

Story continues

"I will never forget the journey, the thousands of campaign events and the countless late night TV hits," Eric Trump wrote in his farewell statement.

But he appeared to suggest the Trump family intended to remain a powerful force within US politics, adding: "The best is yet to come".