Eric Trump says the Trumps will share surveillance tapes of the Mar-a-Lago raid 'at the right time'

Eric Trump (right) said the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid has resulted in his father's poll numbers going "through the roof." Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Eric Trump says his family is in possession of surveillance footage from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that they would release it "at the right time."

Trump's lawyer said last week that the Trump family watched the Mar-a-Lago raid via CCTV.

Eric Trump says his family has the footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago and is planning to release it "at the right time."

Trump — the son of former president Donald Trump — was asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night if his family had the footage of the search.

"Will you — you still have the surveillance tape, is that correct? Will you — are you allowed to share that with the country?" Hannity said.

"Absolutely, Sean. At the right time," Trump said, adding that all law enforcement officers should wear body cameras for "transparency."

During the same Fox News appearance, Trump also claimed without substantiation that the Mar-a-Lago raid had resulted in "the greatest fundraising."

"My father's poll numbers have absolutely gone through the roof," Trump said.

Trump's statements to Hannity confirmed what Christina Bobb — one of the former president's attorneys — said last week about the security feed at Mar-a-Lago staying live throughout the FBI's search.

During a Thursday appearance on the right-wing media network Real America's Voice, Bobb told host Gina Loudon that, contrary to rumors that the security cameras had been turned off, the property's security feeds were on for most of the FBI's search.

"I think the folks in New York — President Trump and his family — they probably had a better view than I did. Because they had the CCTV, they were able to watch," Bobb said.

She added that she had not witnessed the raid as she was busy answering investigators' questions but said the Trump family had seen "the whole thing."

While executing a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago last Monday, the FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents — some of which were marked top secret and concerned nuclear weapons — from the property. According to the warrant, the Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

