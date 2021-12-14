Eric Trump says 'we weren't smart enough to collude with Russia' in interview with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler

Eric Trump spoke about his family's political inexperience on a podcast with a former NFL player.

"We weren't smart enough to collude with Russia," he said.

Eric also recalled asking a campaign staffer what a caucus was on the day of the Iowa caucuses.

In an upcoming interview, Eric Trump says that his family was too politically inexperienced and naive to be capable of what critics have accused the Trumps of in the past.

Speaking with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler on his Uncut podcast, Trump joked about how little he and the rest of the family knew about the basics of American politics while his father was running for president in 2016.

Trump also referenced the Russia investigation, where Special Counsel Robert Mueller uncovered extensive contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian government-linked individuals but not enough proof of the two sides conspiring to collude in an effort to tilt the election in the former president's favor.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"We weren't smart enough to collude with Russia," Trump says at one point. "We didn't know what the hell we were doing. We didn't know what a delegate was."

As Cutler began laughing, Trump cut into a story from the day of the Iowa caucuses, one of the only contests his father would lose in that year's GOP presidential primary.

"Jay, I remember walking up to a caucus in Iowa saying, you know, I looked at this young staffer and I go, 'Hey, do you know what a caucus is?'" Trump said.

Trump added that he didn't know how he would be able to convince voters to back his father over more experienced operatives for rival campaigns.

While Eric has ruled out any political ambitions of his own, his wife, Lara, considered running for a US Senate seat in North Carolina in 2022, but ultimately decided not to run.

Eric currently serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, while Lara is a Fox News contributor.

Read the original article on Business Insider