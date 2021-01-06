Eric Trump threatens Republicans who fail to stand with Trump at Electoral College count

Eric Trump is second son of Donald Trump (Getty)

Donald Trump’s second son, Eric, spelled out a threat to Republicans in Senate and House, saying their “political career is over” if they failed to support his father’s last attempt in overturning the 2020 presidential election at the Electoral College count on Wednesday.

The president’s son shifted his focus to 6 January’s Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote as Republican candidates remained close to losing their majority to control the Senate.

“Tomorrow’s gonna tell you a lot about the country,” Mr Trump said during a Fox News programme with host Sean Hannity.

“Because I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressman that does not—meaning on this side—that does not fight tomorrow, their political career is over. Because the MAGA movement is going nowhere!”

He said his father created the “greatest movement in American history” and warned that the senator or congressmen not supporting Mr Trump would be primaried in their next election and lose.

“They will get primaried next time around. And they will lose if they don’t stand up and show some backbone, and show some conviction,” he said.

US Congress presided by Vice President Mike Pence would oversee a joint session in which House and Senate vote to formally confirm Mr Biden’s victory.

Some 40 House Republicans and at least 13 Senate Republicans have said they would object to the results in Arizona, Georgia or Pennsylvania alleging voters’ fraud claims.

However, Mr Pence, whose support is pivotal to the president during Electoral College vote count, is said to have told Donald Trump he does not have the power to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Eric Trump doubled down his threat in a tweet on Wednesday and said he will personally work to boost primary challengers for every Republican lawmaker who would not challenge the votes on 6 January.

“I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator/Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud - they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose,” he said on Wednesday.

